Almeria vs Real Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as Almeria take a shock lead!
Liga / Matchday 1
Power Horse Stadium / 14.08.2022
Live
45+3'
FREE-KICK TO MADRID
Madrid win a free-kick, and Kroos stands over it from around 30-yards out. He clips in a ball towards the back post, but Samu is there to clear for Almeria.
45'
FOUR ADDITIONAL MINUTES
There will be four minutes of stoppage time at the end of this half.
43'
GOAL RULED OUT FOR MADRID!
Madrid thought they had equalised, but it's ruled out for offside! Vinicius Jr. exhibits some great trickery on the left-edge of the box, before playing in Kroos behind him. The midfielder then plays a fantastic cross for Vazquez at the back post, and the defender taps the ball in.
However, the referee had his flag up straight away. On the replay, it looked quite tight.
41'
UD Almería
YELLOW CARD
Sadiq was also shown a yellow there - for an earlier challenge on Nacho.
40'
Real Madrid
YELLOW CARD
Eduardo Camavinga is booked for pulling the shirt of Umar Sadiq mid-run.
39'
YET ANOTHER SAVE!
Fernando has made some crucial stops tonight. This time, he tips the ball away at his near post following an awkward bounce at a corner to avert the danger.
37'
BIG SAVE!
Fernando is called into action again, as a long through ball from Kroos finds Vinicius Jr. in a lot of space in the left channel. He drives forward on goal, and tries to find the near corner with a strike, but Fernando tips it out for a corner!
32'
SAVED!
Rudiger plays a long ball forward for Benzema from the halfway line. The forward meets it, but the contact is not clean and his first touch sees the ball get away from him and it is straight into the gloves of Fernando in the Almeria goal.
29'
SAVED!
From the free-kick, the ball finds its way to Kroos on the left. The German swings a whipped ball into the box for Benzema. The forward meets it with his head, but it is straight at Fernando, and he holds it.
The players now take a cooling break.
27'
FOUL!
Vinicius is clipped by Robertone in central midfield, and Real Madrid have an indirect free-kick.
26'
CLEARED!
Vinicius Jr. tries to curl a low cross for Benzema to attack, but Kayky comes to get the ball off him with a great sliding challenge.
23'
OFFSIDE!
Mendy tries to put Vinicius Jr. into space down the left, but the Brazilian is flagged for offside.
19'
SUCCESSIVE CORNERS FOR REAL
Kroos swings in a whipped corner from the left, which Benzema eventually connects with as he shoots towards goal, but the effort is blocked by the face of Babic, and it goes behind again for another.
The second corner is cleared by Almeria.
14'
SAVED!
Fernando is called into action again in the Almeria goal!
A corner comes in from the left by Mendy, but Sadiq heads it clear. It eventually drops for Valverde on the edge of the box on the right side, and the Uruguayan is in loads of space. He opts to drill a low shot towards the near post, but Fernando beats it clear.
12'
JUST OVER!
Almeria come forward again and they go close!
Umar Sadiq is in space and drives into the final third. He opts to shoot from around 25-yards out, aiming for the top corner, but his effort narrowly goes over the bar!
9'
SAVED!
Real want to equalise here. Valverde receives the ball short from a corner, and has a go for goal with his left foot, but it is held by the goalkeeper.
8'
WHAT A MISS!
That is a shocker from Benzema! A ball is played over the top from midfield for Vinicius Jr. to chase down the left flank. He is in acres of space, and cuts the ball back for Benzema in the centre. He is five yards out, but he skies his effort over the bar!
6'
UD Almería
Goal
Largie Ramazani
UD Almería
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLLLL! ALMERIA LEAD!
What a start for Almeria! They lead Real Madrid!
A ball is played over the top for Ramazani to chase, and he gets in behind the defence! The forward is 1 v 1 with Courtois, and strokes the ball calmly into the bottom-left corner to give his side a priceless lead!
4'
WIDE!
Real Madrid have their first shot on goal, but it is off target. Tchouameni works the ball out to Vazquez, who is around 30-yards out. He goes for a low long-range effort, but it trickles wide of the far post.
3'
ALMERIA START BRIGHT!
The home side have started well here! They look energetic. They foray forward once again, with the ball finding its way to Chumi on the right, but his effort lacks power and Courtois comfortably catches the ball.