La Liga: Valencia 0-1 Barcelona as it happened - Lewandowski strikes injury-time winner to send Catalans top
La Liga / Matchday 12
Estadio de Mestalla / 29.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: VALENCIA 0-1 BARCELONA
Robert Lewandowski's late, late goal seals the points for Barcelona, who leapfrog Real Madrid to the top of La Liga.
It was a night full of action and drama, but Xavi Hernandez will be pleased just to return to winning ways after the disappointment in midweek.
90'+5
TEMPERS RISING
A row erupts on the touchline after Foulquier shoves Torres to the ground. The referee has some working out to do and books Foulquier, Torres and Castillejo.
Yellow card
Samu Castillejo
Valencia CF
90'+3
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
GOAL! VALENCIA 0-1 BARCELONA (ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI)
Who else but Robert Lewandowski pops up with a late goal?!
The Poland talisman stretches to meet Raphinha's cross and score in the 93rd minute. It's his 13th goal of the season and looks sure to restore Barca's place at the top of La Liga!
90'
SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
Still time for some late, late drama then!
89'
PENALTY APPEAL
Gavi goes down under pressure from Gabriel inside the box. The referee isn't interested in Barcelona's appeals and, in fact, books Gavi for his protestations.
86'
HOW DOES HE MISS?!
With the goal gaping, Torres fails to make a connection on Pedri's cross and the chance is gone!
84'
YELLOW CARD
Guillamon goes into the book for a cynical foul on Raphinha.
Yellow card
Hugo Guillamón
Valencia CF
83'
WIDE FROM LEWI
Pedri carries Barcelona forward on the counter-attack, feeding Lewandowski who is allowed to turn and shoot. However, he drags his effort wide.
80'
VALENCIA SUB
Jesus Vazquez is on for Correira as we enter the last 10 minutes.
A tactical switch from Gattuso, who is presumably happy with a point now.
Off
Thierry Correia
Valencia CF
On
Jésus Vázquez
Valencia CF
77'
BAD TIMES
Considering those injuries, you have to say it's turning into a bad night for Barca. A bad week, in fact. Dropping points tonight would complete a miserable few days.
74'
BARCA SUB
Pique took sometime to warm up but he's finally on to take the place of Kounde.
Off
Jules Koundé
FC Barcelona
On
Gerard Piqué
FC Barcelona
72'
VALENCIA SUB
Toni Lato is on, Almeida is off.
Off
André Almeida
Valencia CF
On
Toni Lato
Valencia CF
72'
VALENCIA SUB
Kluivert makes way for Samu Castillejo.
Off
Justin Kluivert
Valencia CF
On
Samu Castillejo
Valencia CF
72'
KOUNDE CAN'T CONTINUE
The French defender has picked up a knock and will be forced off. Pique will take his place.
Having lost Eric Garcia earlier in the match, this is turning out to be a bad night for Xavi.
69'
MAGICAL PASS
Pedri drives into space, riding a challenge before picking out an outrageous pass to feed Gavi inside the box. However, his touch is loose and the ball slips away from him.
67'
YELLOW CARD
Lino goes into the book for his complaints at the linesman as a throw-in decision goes against him.
Yellow card
Samuel Lino
Valencia CF
66'
GREAT DEFENDING!
Alba delivers a beautiful cross but Valencia's Gaya is at full stretch to poke the ball away and deny Raphinha what would have been a simple tap-in!
65'
BARCA FRUSTRATION
Alonso overcooks a ball searching for Torres and Xavi's face is one of growing frustration.