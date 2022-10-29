La Liga: Valencia 0-1 Barcelona as it happened - Lewandowski strikes injury-time winner to send Catalans top

La Liga / Matchday 12
Estadio de Mestalla / 29.10.2022
Valencia CF
Completed
0
1
FC Barcelona
    Updated 29/10/2022 at 21:26 GMT
    Lewandowski hits stoppage-time winner to send Barca top
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL-TIME: VALENCIA 0-1 BARCELONA
    Robert Lewandowski's late, late goal seals the points for Barcelona, who leapfrog Real Madrid to the top of La Liga.
    It was a night full of action and drama, but Xavi Hernandez will be pleased just to return to winning ways after the disappointment in midweek.
    90'+5
    TEMPERS RISING
    A row erupts on the touchline after Foulquier shoves Torres to the ground. The referee has some working out to do and books Foulquier, Torres and Castillejo.
    Samu Castillejo
    Yellow card
    Samu Castillejo
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    90'+3
    Robert Lewandowski
    Goal
    Robert Lewandowski
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    GOAL! VALENCIA 0-1 BARCELONA (ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI)
    Who else but Robert Lewandowski pops up with a late goal?!
    The Poland talisman stretches to meet Raphinha's cross and score in the 93rd minute. It's his 13th goal of the season and looks sure to restore Barca's place at the top of La Liga!
    90'
    SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
    Still time for some late, late drama then!
    89'
    PENALTY APPEAL
    Gavi goes down under pressure from Gabriel inside the box. The referee isn't interested in Barcelona's appeals and, in fact, books Gavi for his protestations.
    86'
    HOW DOES HE MISS?!
    With the goal gaping, Torres fails to make a connection on Pedri's cross and the chance is gone!
    84'
    YELLOW CARD
    Guillamon goes into the book for a cynical foul on Raphinha.
    Hugo Guillamón
    Yellow card
    Hugo Guillamón
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    83'
    WIDE FROM LEWI
    Pedri carries Barcelona forward on the counter-attack, feeding Lewandowski who is allowed to turn and shoot. However, he drags his effort wide.
    80'
    VALENCIA SUB
    Jesus Vazquez is on for Correira as we enter the last 10 minutes.
    A tactical switch from Gattuso, who is presumably happy with a point now.
    Thierry Correia
    Off
    Thierry Correia
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    Jésus Vázquez
    On
    Jésus Vázquez
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    77'
    BAD TIMES
    Considering those injuries, you have to say it's turning into a bad night for Barca. A bad week, in fact. Dropping points tonight would complete a miserable few days.
    74'
    BARCA SUB
    Pique took sometime to warm up but he's finally on to take the place of Kounde.
    Jules Koundé
    Off
    Jules Koundé
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Gerard Piqué
    On
    Gerard Piqué
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    72'
    VALENCIA SUB
    Toni Lato is on, Almeida is off.
    André Almeida
    Off
    André Almeida
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    Toni Lato
    On
    Toni Lato
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    72'
    VALENCIA SUB
    Kluivert makes way for Samu Castillejo.
    Justin Kluivert
    Off
    Justin Kluivert
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    Samu Castillejo
    On
    Samu Castillejo
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    72'
    KOUNDE CAN'T CONTINUE
    The French defender has picked up a knock and will be forced off. Pique will take his place.
    Having lost Eric Garcia earlier in the match, this is turning out to be a bad night for Xavi.
    69'
    MAGICAL PASS
    Pedri drives into space, riding a challenge before picking out an outrageous pass to feed Gavi inside the box. However, his touch is loose and the ball slips away from him.
    67'
    YELLOW CARD
    Lino goes into the book for his complaints at the linesman as a throw-in decision goes against him.
    Samuel Lino
    Yellow card
    Samuel Lino
    Valencia CF
    Valencia CF
    66'
    GREAT DEFENDING!
    Alba delivers a beautiful cross but Valencia's Gaya is at full stretch to poke the ball away and deny Raphinha what would have been a simple tap-in!
    65'
    BARCA FRUSTRATION
    Alonso overcooks a ball searching for Torres and Xavi's face is one of growing frustration.