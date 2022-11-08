Barcelona have beaten Osasuna 2-1 to pull further ahead at the top of La Liga despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men after Robert Lewandowski was sent off.

The league leaders arrived at El Sadar knowing that victory would extend their advantage over Real Madrid to five points following their rivals’ shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening.

They faced an Osasuna side in rude health, however, sixth in the table with three wins from their last five matches.

Barca looked nervy in the opening stages and, with six minutes on the clock, they conceded. Sergio Busquets had lost the ball on the edge of the area, gifting shots to Ruben Garcia and Jon Moncayola.

The latter was deflected out for a corner, with Ruben Garcia’s delivery falling nicely for David Garcia. He got a free header, Unai Garcia allowed it to run through his legs – meaning all three Garcias on the pitch had a hand in the goal – and it bounced into the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors just after the half-hour mark. Booked for needlessly dragging back Nacho Vidal early on, Lewandowski earned a second yellow card for a shoulder charge on David Garcia as they contested a bouncing ball.

Ferran Torres thought he had nabbed an equaliser just before half-time, but he had strayed offside before rifling in Jordi Alba’s cross. Nonetheless, it gave Barca a glimmer of hope that they could turn things around.

That hope grew brighter when, a few minutes after the break, Alba whipped in a cross which was deflected to the feet of Pedri. He lashed in through a crowd of players to make it 1-1.

Chimy Avila could have won it for Osasuna late on, almost lobbing Marc-Andre ter Stegen from out wide on the left only for the Barcelona goalkeeper to backpedal and tip the ball over the crossbar.

In the end, though, Raphinha made a game-changing contribution only a few minutes after coming on for Ousmane Dembele. Frenkie de Jong floated a long ball up from the back and the Brazilian met it on the charge, looping a header over Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez to snatch all three points.

