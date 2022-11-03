Real Madrid are reportedly in talks to sign Palmeiras’ 16-year-old striker Endrick.

The teenager has broken into the first team of the Brazilian side this year and has been attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

As a result, reports Spanish newspaper Marca , Real hope to tie up a deal in order to avoid a bidding war.

Representatives from Real Madrid are in Sao Paulo to discuss a potential transfer with the player’s club.

However, as he is only 16, he will have to wait two more years before he is permitted to move to Spain, which means that any transfer will have to wait until July 2024 at the earliest.

That means that he will likely spend any time ahead of a transfer with his current team. Despite the wait, Real Madrid want to tie up a deal in order to not let the player agree a deal elsewhere.

Marca’s report continues by claiming that Real have already been in Sao Paulo twice in recent months, with the intention of agreeing a move for Endrick, and will remain in Brazil this weekend to watch him play.

There are other teams keen on the player, too. Paris Saint-Germain could aggravate relations with Real further after the Kylian Mbappe sage by attempting to sign the player.

It is the French side’s interest that has forced Real to reconsider the pace at which they're moving, and Endrick’s family are believed to be willing to move to Spain.

It would not be the first time that Real have signed young talent from Brazil in recent years.

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Reinier are three players who have moved to the Bernabeu and Vinicius Jr. can claim to be one of the club’s finest players.

A fee of 35-40 million euros might be enough to seal the deal, but he does have a reported release clause of 60m.

