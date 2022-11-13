Barcelona talisman Robert Lewandowski admits it “would be a dream” to play with Lionel Messi as speculation linking the Argentine back to Camp Nou intensify.

With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain due to expire next summer, Messi has been constantly linked with a return to his beloved Barcelona.

"Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker," Lewandowski said in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca

Poland international Lewandowski and Argentina captain Messi will face off against each other in Group C at the World Cup, which also contains Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Lewandowski continued: "If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers. He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines... he's the best in the world at that.

"I don't know what's going on right now, but for a striker, it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure."

Lewandowski’s comments come just days after Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly said: “Messi's return to Barca in 2023? Leo knows that Barcelona is always his home”.

When pressed further on the possible transfer, however, Laporta refused to give much away.

The 60-year-old stated: “In the summer we made a plan and practically all the objectives that we had set for ourselves were achieved. We have a more competitive and compensated team than last season.

“We are constantly thinking about how to improve it. Injuries have not allowed us to see the potential that this team has with the signings.”

In 2021, Messi left Barcelona to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract, with his exit chiefly down to the financial difficulties the Catalan giants were facing.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in splendid form during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 12 goals in 18 club appearances across all competitions, helping to banish memories of a stuttering start to his career in France.

