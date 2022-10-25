Villarreal president Fernando Roig has admitted losing Unai Emery as manager has left the club in a sticky situation.

However, Emery will have been encouraged by the potential of his new team after their 4-0 thrashing of Brentford last weekend - which is sure to have left a bitter taste in the mouth of Steven Gerrard, who was sacked just three days before that match after being unable to get effective performances out of the players.

Gerrard is not the only one to be feeling slightly put out by recent goings on at Villa Park, though, with Roig now needing to find a manager for Villarreal in the middle of the season.

Speaking to AS about losing Emery, Roig said: “We end things well, but he has caught us on the back foot in a strange season.

“We appreciate your work, but it is true that it leaves us on the back foot. We wish you the best, it leaves us a bit screwed, but those of us who are here are going to move on."

Director of football Miguel Angel Tena is taking care of first team matters on an interim basis, with a Europa Conference League match against Hapoel Be’er Sheva to prepare for. That is swiftly followed by a La Liga trip to Athletic Bilbao.

Roig, although clearly upset with Emery’s departure, does not wish to hold a grudge, adding: “We find ourselves a bit disappointed, but we thank you and we wish you the best.”

Speaking to the club’s fans before his departure , Emery said: “I've had two and a half very nice years here. I've felt at home at heart, but I carry the profession inside me. Now I have a new opportunity, just like when I came here. I thought I should take it as a different sporting challenge.”

That challenge will begin from November 1, when his work permit will be finalised. Therefore, he will not be in charge for this weekend's trip to Premier League high-fliers Newcastle, but instead he will face top-flight fixtures against Manchester United and Brighton before the World Cup brings a break to domestic proceedings midway through November.

Emery will first get to go up against his former club Arsenal in February when the London club - who currently sit top of the table - visit Villa Park.

