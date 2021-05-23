Paris Saint-Germain missed out on the Ligue 1 title despite beating Brest 2-0 in the final game of the season on Sunday night.

PSG went into the final day hoping league leaders Lille would slip up and that they could better their result in order to lift the Ligue 1 title for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

But it would not be PSG's night as Lille beat Angers 2-1 which saw Les Dogues crowned champions for the first time in ten years.

The pressure was on for PSG as early as the tenth minute when Lille broke the deadlock at Raymond Kopa Stadium. The visitors really should have gone a goal up nine minutes later as Angel Di Maria went down in the box after a rash challenge from Romain Faivre. However, Neymar badly squandered his penalty. The Brazilian's agonisingly slow run-up ended with a poked effort that flew well wide of goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur's left post.

PSG, who were slow and ponderous throughout the first half, continued to press for the opening goal and they got it in the 37th minute in extraordinary circumstances. Di Maria's cross from a corner took a wicked deflection off Faivre and looped over Larsonneur into the net.

With the news filtering through that Lille went 2-0 up when PSG were already in the dressing room for half-time, Mauricio Pochettino's side looked less inspired to go out and extend their lead.

Brest almost equalised in the 66th minute when Gaëtan Charbonnier was sent clear through on goal, but the 32-year-old's low powerful shot was well saved by the feet of Keylor Navas. Two minutes later and the Costa Rica international was called into action again, stopping Faivre from stabbing home from point-blank range.

Kylian Mbappe put the game beyond Brest as the rain continued to pour down in Brittany. In the 71st minute, the 22-year-old was set through on goal and he rounded Larsonneur to slot away PSG's second.

TALKING POINT - What now for PSG and Mbappe?

PSG held their end of the bargain on the final day but ultimately the domestic campaign will be regarded as a resounding disappointment for one of the world's richest football clubs.

Thomas Tuchel was perhaps harshly booted out of the club over Christmas and replacement Pochettino has done seemingly little so far to develop the team further with a Champions League semi-final exit to Manchester City still fresh in the memory.

The expectation will be for PSG to return an improved side next season and at least win a domestic treble, but with reports constantly lingering that the 20/21 league top scorer Mbappe could be out the door and heading for a new challenge this summer transfer window, PSG's failure to win the French league could be what sends him through it.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Angel Di Maria

No player particularly shone on the night but Di Maria played an important role in the game as he earned PSG a penalty which Neymar should have converted while he also handed them the lead with an outlandish goal off Faivre.

As is often the case with PSG in Ligue 1, the Argentine was one of their few players to be more direct and stepped up the tempo at moments when the visitors were in patterns of playing lackadaisical passes around the opposition box.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Navas (6), Kimpembe (6), Marquinhos (6), Dagba (6), Diallo (6), Pereira (5), Herrera (4), Di Maria (7), Rafinha (6), Neymar (4), Mbappe (6)

Subs: Icardi (5), Gueye (5)

Brest: Larsonneur (7), Faussurier (6), Chardonnet (6), Duverne (6), Perraud (6), Faivre (6), Magnetti (5), Belkebla (4), Honorat (5), Charbonnier (5), Mounie (5)

Subs: Lucas (N/A), Cardona (N/A), Baal (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

10' - GOAL FOR LILLE! It's been a cagey opening ten minutes here but there's big news over at Raymond Kopa Stadium as Lille lead 1-0 against Angers! Jonathan David has scored so they will be French champions as it stands!

17' - PENALTY TO PSG!!! Di Maria goes down in the box and it's a rash challenge from Faivre who goes to ground and pulls Di Maria down when he doesn't need to! He knew what he did. Neymar steps up...

19' - PENALTY MISSED!!! After an agonisingly slow run-up, Neymar fires his penalty well wide!!! What an awful penalty! That was embarrassing from the Brazilian who stabs his low shot wide of Larsonneur's left post! Larsonneur's mind games by standing well to the right of his line have paid off!

37' - GOAL!!! Di Maria swings a corner in, it takes wicked deflection off Faivre, who is the first man, and it freakishly loops over Larsonneur into the net!! PSG lead in truly bizarre circumstances! It will go down as a Faivre own goal as it was such a wild deflection.

HT - Lille look set to seal the Ligue 1 title. Burak Yilmaz has scored from the spot against Angers in first half stoppage time to put Les Dogues 2-0 up against Angers.

66' - BIG SAVE! Charbonnier is sent through into a one-on-one but Navas makes a fine save with his feet to deny the Frenchman from scoring the equaliser!

68' - GREAT SAVE! Navas makes an excellent stop to deny Faivre from point-blank range! It's a fine flowing move from Brest but they could not make it count! At the other end Mbappe storms forward and crosses into the area, but Di Maria cannot connect and it flies out for a goal-kick!

70' - GOAL!! Mbappe is set through, takes the ball around Larsonneur who slid in for it. He is knocked to the ground but then gets up again to tap into the net. PSG are comfortably ahead!

FINAL SCORES

