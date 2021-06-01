Reports in France suggest that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to release him from his contract that runs until 2022.

Liberation reports that PSG have, ‘a problem on their hands: their Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to leave.’

Pochettino arrived just six months ago at the start of 2021 to replace German coach Thomas Tuchel, who left after a difficult start to the season and under a difficult relationship with club director Leonardo. Tuchel then joined Chelsea and won the Champions League last weekend.

According to the French newspaper, Pochettino told boss Leonard and Nasser al-Khelaifi that he wants to be freed of his contract that is worth 940,000 euros a month, and runs until 2022 with the option of a year’s extension.

The story comes as rumours refuse to go away linking Pochettino with a return to his former club Tottenham Hotspur, who sacked Jose Mourinho and replaced him with interim manager Ryan Mason.

Pochettino reportedly explained his desire by saying that he wished to finish the job he began at Spurs, which saw him fall just short of the title during Leicester City’s winning season, and then again in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

This season, the former Southampton boss guided PSG to the Coupe de France, the semi-finals of the Champions League and second in Ligue 1 behind Lille.

France Bleu Paris - who have a strong track record of reporting on PSG - journalist Bruno Salomon contradicted the story, claiming that Pochettino is due back at the club on the 5th July in order to begin work on the club’s transfer strategy, and the manager does not wish to comment on false speculation.

