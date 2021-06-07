Georginio Wijnaldum is on the brink of signing for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent on a three-year contract.

The Dutch midfielder left Liverpool at the end of last season and had been expected to join Barcelona, who had tracked him for a year. However, PSG made a late offer and now look set to seal a deal according to BBC Sport

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano provided more details of the contract tabled by the French side, with PSG offering Wijnaldum double the salary Barcelona were willing to pay the 30-year-old.

Maurico Pochettino is thought to have been key in persuading Wijnaldum to make the move to the Parc des Princes with the Argentine calling the midfielder to discuss his future plans for PSG.

Wijnaldum, who will represent the Netherlands at Euro 2020 this summer, made 237 appearances over five years for Liverpool, helping the club to Premier League and Champions League glory.

OUR VIEW

Having spent the best part of a year planning for a move to Barcelona, Wijnaldum is now seemingly set for PSG instead. But what exactly does he want from this move?

By many accounts, the Dutchman wanted to play with Lionel Messi at Barca. He reportedly saw it as something of a footballing bucket list goal. At the Camp Nou, Wijnaldum also would have been reunited with Ronald Koeman, under whom he worked at international level.

That these were key factors suggested Wijnaldum’s decision was about more than money, which is why this late U-turn is somewhat confusing.

If Wijnaldum had his heart set on becoming a Barcelona player, what’s changed? The Dutchman’s salary will reportedly be double for PSG than it would have been for Barca, but is that what he really wanted?

