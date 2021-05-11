Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a right knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, casting doubt over his participation at the European Championship.

"Strained interior medial ligament of right knee. Expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, depending on response to treatment," PSG said in a statement.

PSG, who were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City, face the prospect of finishing the season without a major trophy.

Mauricio Pochettino's side trail league leaders Lille by three points with two games to play, but they are still in contention in the French Cup, where they face Montpellier in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Italy, who are in Group A, begin their Euro campaign against Turkey on June 11 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

