Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has dismissed reports linking Mauricio Pochetinno with a return to Tottenham.

Mourinho was sacked in April after just 17 months in charge and chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly approached Pochettino about a return to London.

Leonardo was asked about the speculation about Pochettino’s future and told Europe 1:

Mauricio Pochettino has two years on his contract with PSG, and we are very happy.

Ryan Mason has been in interim charge since Mourinho was sacked, but the former player struggled to inspire an upturn in results during his tenure.

Tottenham did end the season on a high with a win over Leicester City, but finished seventh in the Premier League table.

Pochettino spent five years at Tottenham, where he led them to a Champions League final in 2019 having transformed the London club into regular top four contenders.

Real Madrid are also reportedly monitoring Pochettino’s situation at PSG after Zinedine Zidane resigned, but any club interested in Pochettino’s services will have his contract to contend with.

Pochettino’s current deal has one year left on it and the Argentine is yet to speak publicly on reports linking him with a return to Tottenham.

But Pochettino did indicate at the end of the campaign that he had big plans for his PSG side having only had limited time with his squad so far.

"We achieved certain goals. We didn't manage to achieve all of them, but I think we laid a good foundation," he said in an interview on the PSG website.

"I'm happy with the way the players adapted to the changes.

“There are a lot of things that couldn't be changed or couldn't be developed because of lack of time.

"But I think that with this way of working and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future."

