Kylian Mbappe won’t be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain despite intense speculation about his future according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The 22-year-old, who has just one year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, who have long seen the French forward as a long-term target.

However, Al-Khelaifi says Real Madrid, or any other potential suitors, should forget about signing Mbappe.

“I’ll be clear, Kylian is going to stay with PSG. We’re never going to sell him and he’ll never leave for free,” Al-Khelaifi said in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe

“I never give details to the media about ongoing negotiations,” he continued, referencing ongoing contract discussions with Mbappe. “All I can say is that it’s progressing well. I hope we’ll find common ground.

“It’s Paris, it’s his country. He has a mission, not just to be a football player, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital.

“He is a fantastic boy, as a person and as an athlete. He’ll win the Ballon d’Or in years to come, I’m 100% sure.

“He has everything he needs to extend here. Where can he go? Which club in terms of ambition and project can compete with PSG today?”

Nasser Al Khelaifi & Kylian Mbappe Image credit: Getty Images

OUR VIEW

These comments from Al-Khelafi reek of desperation. How exactly does he plan on stopping Mbappe from leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent if he runs down his contract, which will expire next summer?

Mbappe is right to consider his future at the Parc des Princes. The 2020/21 season exposed that PSG’s problems are down to much more than just the manager in the dugout as Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel both lifted European trophies.

There’s something rotten at the core of PSG. They might have reached the Champions League final in 2020, but they remain a long way from achieving their goal of European dominance.

Carlo Ancelotti y Florentino Pérez, en la presentación del entrenador italiano como nuevo entrenador del Real Madrid Image credit: Getty Images

Of course, Real Madrid - Mbappe’s most likely destination - are also in a bit of a mess at the moment, but they have a new (old) manager in Carlo Ancelotti and most significantly appear to be on the brink of hiring a sporting director (Luis Campos is strongly linked).

This suggests big changes are just around the corner for Real Madrid. At PSG, though, Leonardo continues to make baffling decisions. If the French side wants Mbappe to stay, they’ll need to prove to the forward why it’s best for him to do so.

