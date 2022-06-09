Alexandre Lacazette has returned to Lyon on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

The 31-year-old, who came through the Lyon academy, has signed a three-year deal after running down his contract at Arsenal.

“Olympique Lyonnais are very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of Alexandre Lacazette, a product of the club's academy, for the next three seasons,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Out of contract at English club Arsenal, the French international has signed a three-year deal through June 30, 2025.

"Having transferred in July 2017 to Arsenal for the record sum of €60M (including bonuses), Alexandre Lacazette, at 31, has made the choice to return to the club which has seen him grow and become one of the greatest strikers in its history, despite offers from many major European clubs in recent weeks."

The former France international moved to Arsenal from Lyon in 2017, and scored 71 goals in 206 games in all competitions for the London club.

Lacazette scored 127 goals in 275 appearances for OL in his previous stint at the club, and was Ligue 1 top scorer back in the 2014-15 season – the last non-PSG player to do so.

Lyon finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

