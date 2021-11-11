PSG midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released without charge as French prosecutors continue to investigate an attack on club teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

Hamraoui was reportedly dragged from a car by two masked men and attacked with an iron bar after attending a team meal last week, leaving her with injuries to her hands and legs.

Diallo and one other person were detained in connection to the incident on Wednesday. Both have now been released.

WHAT HAPPENED?

L’Equipe report that the attack happened after a team get-together on November 4. Hamraoui attended a team meal at a restaurant near Bois de Boulogne in Paris, and returned home with some team-mates, including Diallo, who was driving, a relative of Hamraoui told the French daily.

At approximately 10pm, two masked men allegedly approached the car, one of whom managed to prise open the passenger door and drag former Barcelona player Hamraoui from the car. L’Equipe add that the men began to attack the player’s legs with an iron bar before fleeing the scene.

The player was then taken to hospital in Poissy where she was treated for injuries to her hands and legs. She was therefore ruled out of PSG’s 4-0 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

