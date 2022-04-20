Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 title celebrations were put on hold despite sealing a comfortable 3-0 win away at Angers SCO at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Marseille’s 3-2 comeback win over Nantes at the Stade Velodrome means PSG's nearest challengers are not mathematically out of the title race just yet.

Angers suffered an early blow as Sofiane Boufal was stretchered off after just 10 minutes, as the Moroccan went down injured off the ball.

PSG then took advantage as they went in front just before the half-hour mark, as Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th goal of the season.

The forward placed a low shot from just outside the area beyond a helpless Anthony Mandrea in the Angers goal.

Les Parisiens then had their second just before the break, as an unmarked Sergio Ramos headed in Angel Di Maria’s corner in first-half stoppage time.

PSG then sealed the win with 15 minutes to play, as Marquinhos scored his fourth goal of the season, with a powerful header from another Di Maria cross.

PSG were reduced to 10 men in injury-time when substitute Edouard Michut was shown a red card for a nasty tackle on Romain Thomas following a VAR review.

A historic 10th Ligue 1 crown will be sealed for PSG if they win against Lens at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

TALKING POINT - PSG not there just yet

At half-time, the Paris Saint-Germain players were surely thinking of celebrating a 10th Ligue 1 title at full-time, as Nantes were leading Marseille at the Stade Velodrome. A defeat for PSG's nearest challengers would've made it mathematically certain that the title was theirs.

However, despite a convincing victory tonight against a poor Angers side, Marseille came back to seal a 3-2 win over Nantes, and PSG's title party may have to wait until Saturday, when they take on Lens at Parc des Princes, where they can seal the crown in front of their own supporters.

Although Marseille won this evening, that result is only delaying the inevitable for PSG. Les Parisiens remain fifteen points clear at the top of Ligue 1, and realistically, they have nothing to worry about on that front.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Angel Di Maria

Angers PSG Image credit: Getty Images

The Argentine was outstanding this evening, with his deliveries in particular being a highlight. His excellent performance was capped off with two assists, taking his total of goal contributions for PSG up to 200 in all competitions.

Both assists came from crosses, and each time PSG had a corner, Di Maria's deliveries were on the money. It helped the visitors that Angers were hopeless at defending set-pieces in this match, as Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos were both unmarked in the six-yard box on multiple occasions.

In total, Di Maria made six key passes (three more than any other player on the pitch), and won all three of his tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Angers SCO: Mandrea 7, Bamba 5, Ebosse 6, Traore 5, Thomas 6, Doumbia 6, Ounahi 5, Bentaleb 6, Fulgini 6, Cho 6, Boufal 6. Subs: Mangani 6, Capelle 6, Mendy 6, Jakolis 6, Ninga 5.

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas 6, Marquinhos 8, Ramos 8, Kehrer 7, Bernat 6, Wijnaldum 6, Danilo 7, Ebimbe 6, Hakimi 7, Di Maria 9, Mbappe 9. Subs: Bitshaibu 6, Edouard 4, Gueye 6, Mendes 6, Simons 6.

KEY MOMENTS

28’ - GOAL! (Kylian Mbappe) - What a goal by Mbappe. What a player he is. He picks up the ball at the edge of the area, before driving in a low shot into the net from 20-yards out. Fantastic finish and PSG have a deserved lead. Hakimi gets the assist.

37’ - OFF THE POST! - Angers hit the post - what a chance for Cho! He is played in with a through ball from Bentaleb in midfield, and is through on goal. He opts to curl the ball towards the bottom corner, but it hits the outside of the right post before going out of play. Ramos and Marquinhos were all over the place there and gave the attacker far too much space.

45+2’ - GOAL! (Sergio Ramos) - A fantastic header by Ramos! He is unmarked in the box and heads into the net from a Di Maria corner. That's a blow for Angers just before the break.

67’ - PENALTY OVERTURNED! - Kehrer takes down Cho, who runs in behind the German international in the box. Replays show that the defender in fact got the ball before he got the man. The referee points to the spot. It is being referred to VAR for a potential overrule. The referee goes to the monitor, and is told to reverse his initial call to award the penalty! VAR doing its job there - correct decision.

90+2’ - RED CARD! - PSG youngster Edouard Michut is shown a straight red card after a VAR review following a bad challenge on Thomas as he followed in dangerously. The referee didn't initially see it, but after the review, the youngster is rightly sent off as Mauricio Pochettino shakes his head on the touchline.

KEY STATS

Angel Di Maria has now been involved in 200 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in 290 matches for Les Parisiens (90 goals, 110 assists).

