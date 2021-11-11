Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to turn his loan deal with Marseille into a permanent arrangement.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners in 2018 but fell out of favour under current manager Mikel Arteta. He spent last season on loan with Hertha Berlin, and moved to the Ligue 1 side in the summer.

The former Lorient midfielder has played 11 games for Marseille so far this season and RMC reported that he had said he wants to stay in France.

“I am on loan and still tied to Arsenal, but my focus is with OM," said Guendouzi.

"I want to sign on for the long term with Marseille as I feel very comfortable, and I want to continue to enjoy being at Marseille.”

Marseille sit fourth in the table after 13 league games.

