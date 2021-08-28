Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday as Mauricio Pochettino confirmed he is in the squad to face Reims on Sunday.

The Argentinean regarded by many to be one of the greatest players of all time made a sensational move from Barcelona to PSG this summer.

And after missing out on matches against Brest and Strasbourg, boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Messi is included in the squad travelling to Reims for Sunday´s match.

The 33-year-old has never played in Europe for anyone other than Barcelona and could link up with compatriots Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

He could also line up alongside prodigal Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who is highly sought by Real Madrid and could yet leave the French side for the Spanish capital this summer.

But Pochettino seemed adamant that Mbappe was training well and was ready to do his duties for the French side.

Asked at a press conference whether Mbappe wanted to leave the club, Pochettino said: ¨No, he´s working very well and preparing for the match tomorrow. The communication has been made by [Chief Executive Officer] Nasser Al-Khalaifi and [Sporting Director ]Leonardo, and they have made themselves and the position of the club clear.¨

