Lionel Messi will miss PSG's away game at Metz after picking up a knock to his left knee, the club have confirmed.

Messi underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the signs of bone contusion. A further update regarding his fitness will be released in the next 48 hours.

PSG host Montpellier on Saturday before they face Manchester City in the Champions League on September 28.

The decision appeared to frustrate the 34-year-old Argentine who did not shake hands with his boss when he left the pitch.

Pochettino defended his decision after the match. He said : "Sometimes it pleases people, or it doesn't. I asked him how he was, and he said he was fine."

Messi is yet to score so far in his three PSG appearances.

PSG currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table on 18 points after six matches, five points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Marco Verratti is back in training while Sergio Ramos - who is still yet to make his PSG debut after moving from Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer - is training individually as he steps up his recovery.

