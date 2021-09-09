Nice were leading 1-0 with 15 minutes to play when the league match eventually had to be abandoned after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the pitch.

Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet has been given a suspended one-game ban after he threw back a bottle which struck him from the stands, provoking a number of Nice supporters to run onto the pitch.

Payet's team-mate Alvaro Gonzalez has been given a two-game ban for his involvement in the fracas on the pitch.

Marseille physio Pablo Fernandez, who had already been given an indefinite suspension after being filmed punching a Nice fan, has been banned from all Ligue 1 activity for the rest of the season.

Nice vs Marseille is set to be replayed at a neutral venue behind closed doors.

Nice had to play their most recent home match against Bordeaux without any fans present and have been instructed by Ligue 1 that will be the case for their next two matches, including the Marseille replay.

The point deduction means Nice drop down to fifth with six points from three games, one point behind Marseille in the Ligue 1 table.

