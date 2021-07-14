Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old Italian international arrived on a free transfer after his contract at AC Milan expired in June.

Donnarumma made his debut for AC Milan aged 16 and quickly became their first-choice goalkeeper. He spent six seasons with the club, playing over 200 games for the Rossoneri. He also became the youngest goalkeeper to play for his national team, aged 17 years and 189 days old, making his debut against France in September 2016.

Euro 2020 'I thought we'd lost' - Donnarumma explains lack of celebration after penalty heroics YESTERDAY AT 13:28

He was the victor in Italy’s match against England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and was chosen as the player of the tournament.

“I am very happy to join a club as big as Paris Saint-Germain,” he said

“I feel ready for a new challenge, and to continue improve here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the supporters.”

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We are happy to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain.

“We congratulate him on his Euro 2020 victory and his title as best player of the competition. I know that Gianluigi will receive a warm welcome from everyone at the club, from the players, the staff and the fans.”

AC Milan's director Paolo Maldini suggested that his side would add Olivier Giroud from Chelsea shortly, saying: "Olivier Giroud will arrive tomorrow and he'll be our new signing. Franck Kessie will stay as he's part of our future, we're working to extend his contract."

Italy Euro 2020 bus parade through the streets of Rome

Euro 2020 Three England stars included in UEFA team of the tournament YESTERDAY AT 10:55