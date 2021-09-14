Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has revealed that he expects Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club beyond next summer.

Mbappe is out of contract at the conclusion of this season and Qatari-owned PSG fended off interest from Real Madrid during this summer's transfer window.

However Leonardo's latest comments suggest he anticipates the Frenchman signing a new deal to remain in the French capital beyond 2022.

The former Brazil international also revealed that the club did not receive bids from any other club during the summer transfer window for Mbappe.

"I don't see him leaving at the end of the season," Leonardo told Canal+.

"We do not imagine out future without him.

"Real Madrid's offer for Mbappe wasn't good enough, and there were no other offers."

PSG had a summer of extreme spending, attracting Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi to Paris, among others.

The reuniting of Messi with close friend and former Barcelona colleague Neymar has led to suggestions that Mbappe, a potential poster-boy for the next epoch of footballing mega-stars, may be seeking a greater share of the spotlight elsewhere.

The 22-year-old is not the only star of the next generation to be linked with a move to Madrid - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland has also been connected to the club.

Javier Tebas, La Liga president, suggested that Real Madrid could even afford to sign both players.

"Madrid have sold 200 million euros worth of player," Tebas said on Monday at an event hosted by the Sport Integrity Global Alliance. "They have the money to sign Mbappe and Haaland together.

"They haven't made losses, and what's more, they've made sales."

