Lens and Lille have been severely punished by Ligue 1 after fan violence overshadowed Saturday’s game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens, who won the match 1-0, will play their next two league matches in an empty stadium, following a pitch invasion from some of their supporters who confronted the away end at half-time of the Derby du Nord.

Riot police got involved and the fixture was suspended for half an hour, before a decision was made to finish the match, which then passed without incident.

For their part, champions Lille will be blocked from having fans attending their away match at Strasbourg this Saturday.

Both clubs could yet receive further punishment, as organisers announced the measures as an interim solution while the incident is investigated. A final decision will be made on October 6.

It was the second high profile incident of fan violence this season, after the game between Nice and Marseille was called off last month.

