Paris Saint-Germain hit Clermont Foot for six on Saturday, and Neymar says the chemistry between himself, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi is getting better.

Messi made a shock transfer to PSG from Barcelona last summer, with it hoped in Paris that it would be the final piece of the jigsaw to take them to Champions League glory.

It has not worked out as envisaged, with Messi having a poor season by his own extraordinarily high standards.

Neymar has struggled with injuries, leaving Mbappe to carry the attacking load for much of the season, and it culminated in a Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the last-16.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar scored in the same game for the first time against Lorient last week, and hammered Clermont 6-1 on Saturday - with the latter two netting hat-tricks.

The band could be broken up in the summer, with Mbappe in the final weeks of his contract and seemingly on his way out.

While Neymar has not commented on his team-mate's future, he said after the win over Clermont that they are starting to gel.

"Unfortunately, everyone has gotten to pretty much at 100% only at the end of the season," Neymar said . "It's a shame, but I am very happy with everything that we are showing on the pitch.

“It's a lot easier to play with players who are very intelligent. Leo and Kylian are extraordinary, they are two geniuses.

"I am very pleased to have scored my first hat-trick of the season, and even happier with the win and our attitude.

"It's important that the chemistry between us gets stronger in every match."

PSG are on the brink of clinching the Ligue 1 title, and face big rivals Marseille next weekend.

