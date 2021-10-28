Ligue 1 has decided to ditch plans to play a match between Lyon and Monaco overseas, according to L’Equipe.

The French league had floated the idea of playing February’s game in Shanghai, similar to the proposal by La Liga to take games to Miami which was blocked by the Spanish FA.

The proposal had merit as both Lyon and Monaco were in favour of playing the game on foreign soil.

However, the logistical and travel issues on account of the coronavirus pandemic prompted both clubs to cool on the proposal.

As such, the decision has been taken to put the plans on ice - but the aim of the LFP is still to take games abroad when conditions are more favourable.

The French authorities are keen to push the appeal of Ligue 1 in other territories, as their broadcasting revenues from overseas are dwarfed by La Liga and the Premier League.

Should the plan be resurrected, it would require approval from governing bodies FIFA and UEFA.

