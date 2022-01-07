Marseille have ended a 44-year winless run in away games against Bordeaux with a 1-0 victory at the Matmut Atlantique, a result which sees them rise above OGC Nice and retake second place in Ligue 1.

The hosts requested to have this game postponed owing to a Covid outbreak which had deprived them of 17 members of their first-team squad and were unhappy at having to play.

Speaking before the match, Bordeaux sporting director Admar Lopes said: “The players are entertainers and we do not respect their physical and psychological state… I am very disappointed with the situation.”

Marseille were utterly dominant from the start, playing keep-ball for long periods and creating a steady stream of chances. Come the end of the first half, they had amassed 72 per cent possession and taken nine shots to Bordeaux’s one.

Only one of those shots was on target, however, with Marseille hugely wasteful in attack. With the match taking place behind closed doors, the tempo was more reminiscent of a training game than a contest between old rivals.

When Marseille finally went ahead with 37 minutes on the clock, it was mainly thanks to Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil. He shanked a goal kick straight to Cengiz Under, who skipped forwards, rounded Stian Rode Gregersen and smashed a shot into the far corner.

Bordeaux could have equalised massively against the run of play before the break, Amine Harit losing the ball in midfield and Hwang Ui-jo going clear only for the Korean forward to blaze over.

While Les Girondins were much improved after the restart and put Marseille under sporadic pressure, they struggled to create clear-cut chances and the visitors held on to beat them on the road for the first time since 1977.

