A late equaliser from Thilo Kehrer earned Paris Saint-Germain a point in a 1-1 draw against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

A clash that usually pits two of the top three in Ligue 1 took on an unfamiliar look with Lyon languishing in a disappointing 13th prior to kick-off.

Both sides reported several notable absentees for the game. Lyon were without Jason Denayer (ankle) Thiago Mendes (Covid) as well as Karl Toko Ekambi, Islam Slimani and Tino Kadewere (AFCON).

PSG had to make do without Neymar (ankle) whilst Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Gianluigi Donnarumma were all ruled out with Covid.

Lyon took the lead in the eighth minute when Bruno Guimaraes’ pinpoint ball sliced open the PSG back line and Lucas Paqueta smashed home his ninth goal of an impressive season for the Brazilian.

PSG were wasteful with the chances they managed to carve out with Mbappe, Icardi and Paredes all going close.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were below-par for large periods of the game and looked devoid of creativity in the absence of their South American contingent.

Lyon could have extended their advantage but for the heroics of PSG ‘keeper Keylor Navas who kept Pochettino’s men in the game.

PSG trallied and found an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining when Thilo Kehrer’s deflected effort bobbled past Lyon ‘keeper Anthony Lopes.

The capital club could have won it eight minutes from time but Kylian Mbappé’s free-kick struck the woodwork.

The result extends the Parisian’s lead at the top of the table to 11 points whilst Lyon move up two places to 11th.

Next up, PSG host Brest whilst Lyon head to Troyes.

TALKING POINT

Paris Saint-Germain continue to look like a side struggling to show any cohesion under Mauricio Pochettino. Now over a year into the Argentine coach's tenure, PSG are struggling to keep clean sheets, kill off games or adopt any type of style that resembles Pochettino's philosophy. Incredibly, the capital club find themselves 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 which says more about the their character and resiliency to strike late on in matches, than their performances as a whole. With Marco Verratti the solitary player who can create opportunities for the front three, the imminent returns of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Julian Draxler can not come soon enough for PSG who must try to find some form before next month's crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Marquinhos (PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN): Paris Saint-Germain's talismanic captain once again continued to lead by example with a solid performance in central defence. Faced with the threat of Lyon's blistering counter attacks, the Brazilian stood firm and kept his side in the contest on more than one occasion. A warrior in defence, Marquinhos marshalled his troops and his spirit epitomises just why Pochettino's men are able to claw their way back in so many games this season. WIth talks of a contract extension at an advanced stage, tying down their captain could be the best piece of business PSG do this year.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lyon: Lopes 6, Da Silva 6, Boateng 6, Lukeba 7, Dubois 6, Guimaraes 7, Caqueret 6, Emerson 6, Paqueta 7, Aouar 7, Dembélé 6. Subs Cherki 5, Gusto n/a

PSG: Navas 7, Dagba 5, Marquinhos 8, KImpembe 6, Nuno Mendes 7, Verratti 6, Paredes 5, Herrera 5, Wijnaldum 4, Icardi 5, Mbappé 6. Subs Kehrer 6, Simons 6, Michut 6, Ebimbe 5

KEY MOMENTS

8' GOAL! LYON 1-0 PSG (Paqueta): Bruno Guimaraes' long searching ball finds Lucas Paqueta who fires a low shot past the outstretched Keylor Navas. Lyon lead PSG 1-0

23' MARQUINHOS GOES CLOSE FOR PSG PSG captain Marquinhos spots Lyon 'keeper Anthony Lopes off his line but his lob is tipped over by the Portuguese shot-stopper. PSG inching closer..

76' GOAL LYON 1-1 PSG (Kehrer): Thilo Kehrer's deflected effort trickles past Lopes to get the leaders on level terms. 1-1 at the Groupama!

82' MBAPPÉ HITS THE POST AGAIN Kylian Mbappé's free-kick hits the post. So close for PSG. What a goal that would have been.

KEY STAT

Paris Saint-Germain have scored the most goals in the final 15 minutes in Ligue 1 this season (14). Lyon have conceded the most goals during the same period (13).

