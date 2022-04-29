RC Strasbourg’s hopes of European qualification were given a boost after coming back from behind to seal a last-gasp 3-3 draw against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1.

Julien Stephan’s side made the perfect start as they were ahead after just two minutes, courtesy of Kevin Gameiro.

The Strasbourg striker latched onto a superb through pass by centre-back Lucas Perrin, before finishing high into the roof of the net at Gianluigi Donnarumma’s near post.

PSG then made their pressure pay and were back on level terms after 23 minutes, as Kylian Mbappé finished well through the legs of Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels after a superb through ball from Neymar.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were comfortably the better team in the second half, and took the lead in the 63rd minute.

A nice move between Neymar, Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi saw the latter finish well from inside the box after latching onto the Frenchman’s cut-back from the left.

Then, a shocking mistake from Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku gifted PSG a second goal in five minutes, as Kylian Mbappé made no mistake from close range.

However, an own goal by Marco Verratti on 75 minutes following a Strasbourg corner set the game up for a nervy finish.

Then, in stoppage time, Strasbourg completed their stunning comeback from 3-1 down, as Anthony Caci struck home Dimitri Lienard’s cross on the volley at the far post to send the crowd into celebration.

TALKING POINT - A potentially crucial point for Strasbourg

After seeing a poor defensive error by Alexander Djiku almost cost them the game, Strasbourg produced one of the great comebacks to secure a vital point against the French champions in their charge for European qualification.

The determination shown by Julien Stephan's side not to give up was admirable, and Anthony Caci's equaliser in the 93rd minute sparked scenes of celebration at the Stade de la Meinau, as the fans knew just what that point could mean for their team come the end of the season.

As it stands, Le Racing have leapfrogged Nice into 5th place in Ligue 1, and are now just two points behind fourth-placed Monaco having played a game more. Strasbourg's run-in comprises of matches against two sides in the bottom half, Brest and Clermont Foot, before finishing off the season with a tricky fixture away at the Stade Velodrome against Marseille on May 21.

Nice, on the other hand, have the small matter of the French Cup final against Nantes to contend with in addition to their four remaining league matches.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the French L1 football match between Strasbourg RC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at La Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 29, 2022

Despite another game for his side which saw two more points dropped from a relatively comfortable winning position, Kylian Mbappé can hold his head up high, after producing another brilliant showing for PSG, which saw him notch his 30th goal of the season for his club in all competitions.

Both strikes were calm and composed finishes, and showed once again how dangerous his pace is in behind defences.

In addition to his brace and assist for Hakimi's goal, Mbappé made one successful dribble, made one key pass, and won an offensive aerial dual.

PLAYER RATINGS

RC Strasbourg: Sels 6, Guilbert 6, Perrin 7, Nyamsi 6, Djiku 5, Lienard 7, Thomasson 6, Prcic 6, Bellegarde 7, Ajorque 6, Gameiro 8. Subs: Aholou 6, Diallo 6, Caci 7, Sissoko 6, Le Marchand 6.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma 5, Kimpembe 6, Ramos 6, Marquinhos 6, Hakimi 7, Verratti 6, Danilo 6, Bernat 6, Neymar 8, Mbappe 9, Messi 7. Subs: Mendes 6, Kehrer 6. Di Maria 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - GOAL! (Kevin Gameiro) - What a start for Le Racing! The fans are delighted! Gameiro breaks forward down the right after a superb ball from Perrin from deep. The Strasbourg striker does Kimpembe for pace and smashes his effort into the roof of the net at the near post!

10’ - GOAL DISALLOWED! - Strasbourg have the ball in the net for the second time, but it is initially ruled out for offside. Thomasson finds the net courtesy of a deflection from Ramos as the ball loops over Gigi Donnarumma. However, after a VAR check, the referee confirms that his initial ruling stands.

23’ - GOAL! (Kylian Mbappé) - What a clinical goal by PSG and they are level! Mbappé strikes!Neymar wins the ball back in midfield before driving with it on the break. The Brazilian then threads in Mbappé with a superb through ball. The striker then drives with the ball at blinding pace before slotting it under the legs of Sels in the Strasbourg goal.

63’ - GOAL! (Achraf Hakimi) - A nice move there by PSG, and Les Parisiens have their second goal of the game.Neymar plays in Mbappe in behind down the left channel, before the striker cuts the ball back for Hakimi in the box, and the wing-back taps home into the roof of the net to give his side the lead.

68’ - GOAL! (Kylian Mbappé) - Mbappé has his brace, as Strasbourg make a shocking mistake courtesy of Djiku. The Strasbourg defender plays a blind pass back, and plays in Mbappe in the process, who is 1v1 with Sels. He does what he does best, and passes into the bottom corner of the net.

75’ - OWN GOAL! (Marco Verratti) - The hosts score from a corner, and it is an own goal from Marco Verratti! Diallo does well to leap highest from the corner, and gets a downward header on goal, but the last touch comes off Verratti and the PSG man puts the ball into his own net!

90+2’ - GOAL! (Anthony Caci) - Strasbourg have done it! PSG are done once again from a cross and Caci is there at the far post to hammer it in! What a ball into the middle by Lienard on the left.

KEY STATS

Kylian Mbappé scored his 130th goal in Ligue 1, only Edinson Cavani has scored more in the 21st century in the top-flight (138).

Kévin Gameiro scored his 160th goal in Europe's top five leagues, becoming the 3rd top French scorer in the 21st century in the league, behind Karim Benzema (260) and Thierry Henry (180).

Strasbourg now have their best points tally in Ligue 1 history (57).

