It's official - Lionel Messi is a Paris Saint-Germain player after his unveiling at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the French giants after his dramatic and emotional exit from Barcelona last week.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi presented Messi to the media before the Argentine stepped outside the stadium to wave to the crowd of supporters waiting for a glimpse of the club’s new superstar.

Here’s how Messi’s unveiling day in the French capital unfolded.

Paris hit with Messi mania

There were signs of excitement building in the French capital from early on with queues of fans lining up outside PSG club stores across the city.

Because what says success in the transfer market like unfettered capitalism?

PSG will shift countless Messi shirts with the Argentine confirmed as the club's new number 30 (which is the number he first played with on his back at Barcelona) - back to his roots, in a sense!

Messi is presented to the media

While Messi’s capture was confirmed the night before with the customary social media announcement video, this was the first time the 34-year-old had spoken to the press as a PSG player.

Al-Khelaifi looked somewhat smug sitting alongside his prize, with Messi also much cheerier than the last time he faced the media at the Camp Nou, when he bid a tearful farewell to Barcelona.

Messi: ‘My goal is to win the Champions League’

Messi provided an insight into his decision to sign for PSG, with the prospect of winning another Champions League title a clear motivation for the attacker.

“I still want to win and play as I did at the first moment of my career and with this club, the staff, I think this club is really ready to fight for all the trophies,” he said.

“I want to keep winning titles and this is why I’ve come here to this club and I really want to make that happen.

“I’ll say this: my goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more. I think Paris is the best place to do so. I think that we have the team to do it here. I hope we can make it happen.”

Neymar’s role in Messi’s move

Asked about Neymar’s role in persuading Messi to make the switch to the French capital, the 34-year-old confirmed how the Brazilian, a close friend, played his part in the transfer.

“Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes… I know all the teammates in the dressing room actually and we had contact [before the transfer was completed],” Messi explained.

“And Neymar, of course, did a lot and was important in my decision.”

Al-Khelaifi dismisses FFP concerns

PSG president Al-Khelaifi also faced questions on the financial implications of Messi’s mega-money move, with many confused over how the French club could possibly welcome the Argentine while still adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

“We follow the financial fair play regulations since day one," he said. “Before we do anything, our financial team checks everything.

We had the capacity to sign Messi for FFP and we will always follow the rules.

“I think the media need to focus on the positives and not just the negatives of these moves, but what positives he brings. He’s an unbelievable asset to the club.”

‘No choice’ but for Mbappe to stay

Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes could have a real knock-on effect on the future of Kylian Mbappe with the French forward into the final year of his contract at PSG.

Al Khelaifa was bullish on PSG’s chances of keeping Mbappe despite strong interest from Real Madrid in the World Cup winner.

"I think everybody knows the future of Kylian, he wants to win, he wants to win trophies,” said the PSG president.

"He said it in public, he wants to have a competitive team and we have the most competitive in the world. There is no excuse for him now, he can’t do anything else but stay."

Messi meets his new fans

After speaking to the media, Messi stepped outside the Parc des Princes to meet his new fans, hundreds of whom had gathered for a glimpse of the Argentine superstar.

There was a lot of waving, chanting and, of course, flares - because no pyro, no party, and this was certainly a party for the PSG supporters.

