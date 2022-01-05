Lionel Messi has made the trip back to Paris, after it was reported he returned a negative coronavirus test on Tuesday.

The world player of the year tested positive for Covid-19 while on holiday in his native Argentina over the festive period, and was forced into self-isolation.

His positive test came on December 28 and was confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain on January 2.

He took the recommended follow-up tests, and Ole is reporting that on Tuesday the result returned negative.

At that point, arrangements were made for Messi and his family to leave their isolation property in the Funes Hills and to return to Paris by private jet.

Messi was photographed at Rosario airport, with his plane departing in the early hours.

After being in isolation since December 28 and with minimal training facilities, Messi’s fitness will be assessed by the club’s medical team upon his return to Paris.

PSG are away at Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he is deemed fit enough to face Les Gones.

Following the trip to Lyon, PSG entertain Brest on January 15.

