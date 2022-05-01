Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Orange Vélodrome / 01.05.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Second half
0
1
75'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
    Live Updates

    Marseille vs Nice live updates - latest from Ligue 1 as the hosts continue their quest for second place

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 01/05/2022 at 20:17 GMT
    75'
    GUEYE WITHDRAWN
    Amine Harit replaces Gueye as Marseille search for a way back into the game
    Pape Gueye
    Off
    Pape Gueye
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Amine Harit
    On
    Amine Harit
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    71'
    Live comment icon
    GUEYE GOES INTO THE BOOK
    Pape Gueye is the latest player to pick up a yellow card after a foul on Paqueta
    69'
    BARCOLA COMES OFF
    Lyon make their first sub as Tete replaces Barcola, while Tanguy Ndombele replaces Boateng
    Jérôme Boateng
    Off
    Jérôme Boateng
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Tanguy N'Dombele
    On
    Tanguy N'Dombele
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    68'
    BOILING OVER?
    Payet goes down under pressure from Mendes. The latter perhaps flicks an arm his way, but certainly the former West Ham man goes down easily, but it sparks a huge brawl
    67'
    PAYET COMES CLOSE
    Payet's always so dangerous from dead ball situations, and he tests Lopes again with a 22-yard free-kick that is comfortably saved
    63'
    BARCOLA LASHES WIDE
    The man making his full Ligue 1 debut has space inside the box but clatters wide of the near post
    62'
    DOUBLE MARSEILLE SUB
    Bamba Dieng and Guendouzi are on, replacing Cengiz Ünder and Saeed Kolasinac
    Sead Kolašinac
    Off
    Sead Kolašinac
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks2
    Mattéo Guendouzi
    On
    Mattéo Guendouzi
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    61'
    INCREDIBLE MISS!
    Dembele is left completely unmarked from the resulting corner and he somehow lashes well over the bar. That should have been 2-0!
    61'
    PAQUETA DENIED
    Paqueta runs onto Dembele's pass and sees his shot deflected wide for a corner thanks to some good defending
    60'
    Live comment icon
    DEMBELE BOOKED
    This is getting a bit tasty. A terrible tackle from Dembele sees him pick up a yellow card
    Moussa Dembélé
    Yellow card
    Moussa Dembélé
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Assists1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    57'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW TO LOPEZ
    VAR have a look at the goal as Lopez and Dembele collide, but the strike is given and the goalkeeper gets a booking for his protests
    Pau López
    Yellow card
    Pau López
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Saves by Goalkeeper1
    Yellow Cards1
    Free Kicks1
    55'
    Live comment icon
    Castello Lukeba
    Goal
    Castello Lukeba
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! MARSEILLE 0-1 LYON
    The visitors have the lead! Emerson's free-kick deflects off the wall and drops to Dembele, who forces a terrific save out of Pau Lopez, but the ball deflects to Castello Lukeba who stabs home!
    52'
    LOPES IN ACTION AGAIN
    Payet cuts in from the left hand side and clips in either an over-hit cross or a tame shot. Either way, Lopes claims it under little pressure
    48'
    MILIK STINGS LOPES' HANDS
    The Pole has certainly looked the most likely player to break the deadlock, and after buying himself half a yard inside the area, he swings a low shot goalwards, but it's a fairly comfortable save for Anthony Lopes
    2nd Half
    46'
    Live comment icon
    BACK UNDERWAY
    Right, will the deadlock be broken over the next 45 minutes? The second half is underway, with neither side making any substitutions as of yet
    20:43
    SOME HALF-TIME READING
    Away from football, it's been a good day for the Brits over in Spain, where tennis' Madrid Open is getting into full swing. Find out about Emma Raducanu's straight-sets win as she reached the last-16 here
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    ALL SQUARE AT THE BREAK
    The half-time whistle goes without any added time, and it's even stevens at the break, 0-0. Marseille have shaded it, but their finishing hasn't been good enough
    43'
    HORRIFIC MISS BY MILIK!
    As I write that, Payet beautifully picks out Gerson, who slides a ball across to Milik. The ball is begging to be fired home and it's basically an open goal, but he somehow lifts over the bar.
    42'
    PAYET DROPPING TOO DEEP?
    He's the man who makes Marseille tick, but is Payet getting on the ball in the right areas? He certainly seems to be picking it up closer to the half-way line than the 18-yard box, which isn't ideal for his side

    Image credit: Getty Images

    38'
    GERSON HAMMERS WELL WIDE
    It's another wild effort, this time from Gerson, who curls miles off-target. In fact, neither goalkeeper has been tested yet