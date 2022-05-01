Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Orange Vélodrome / 01.05.2022
Marseille vs Nice live updates - latest from Ligue 1 as the hosts continue their quest for second place
75'
GUEYE WITHDRAWN
Amine Harit replaces Gueye as Marseille search for a way back into the game
Off
Pape Gueye
Olympique de Marseille
On
Amine Harit
Olympique de Marseille
71'
GUEYE GOES INTO THE BOOK
Pape Gueye is the latest player to pick up a yellow card after a foul on Paqueta
69'
BARCOLA COMES OFF
Lyon make their first sub as Tete replaces Barcola, while Tanguy Ndombele replaces Boateng
Off
Jérôme Boateng
Olympique Lyonnais
On
Tanguy N'Dombele
Olympique Lyonnais
68'
BOILING OVER?
Payet goes down under pressure from Mendes. The latter perhaps flicks an arm his way, but certainly the former West Ham man goes down easily, but it sparks a huge brawl
67'
PAYET COMES CLOSE
Payet's always so dangerous from dead ball situations, and he tests Lopes again with a 22-yard free-kick that is comfortably saved
63'
BARCOLA LASHES WIDE
The man making his full Ligue 1 debut has space inside the box but clatters wide of the near post
62'
DOUBLE MARSEILLE SUB
Bamba Dieng and Guendouzi are on, replacing Cengiz Ünder and Saeed Kolasinac
Off
Sead Kolašinac
Olympique de Marseille
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
On
Mattéo Guendouzi
Olympique de Marseille
61'
INCREDIBLE MISS!
Dembele is left completely unmarked from the resulting corner and he somehow lashes well over the bar. That should have been 2-0!
61'
PAQUETA DENIED
Paqueta runs onto Dembele's pass and sees his shot deflected wide for a corner thanks to some good defending
60'
DEMBELE BOOKED
This is getting a bit tasty. A terrible tackle from Dembele sees him pick up a yellow card
Yellow card
Moussa Dembélé
Olympique Lyonnais
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
57'
YELLOW TO LOPEZ
VAR have a look at the goal as Lopez and Dembele collide, but the strike is given and the goalkeeper gets a booking for his protests
Yellow card
Pau López
Olympique de Marseille
Saves by Goalkeeper1
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
55'
Goal
Castello Lukeba
Olympique Lyonnais
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MARSEILLE 0-1 LYON
The visitors have the lead! Emerson's free-kick deflects off the wall and drops to Dembele, who forces a terrific save out of Pau Lopez, but the ball deflects to Castello Lukeba who stabs home!
52'
LOPES IN ACTION AGAIN
Payet cuts in from the left hand side and clips in either an over-hit cross or a tame shot. Either way, Lopes claims it under little pressure
48'
MILIK STINGS LOPES' HANDS
The Pole has certainly looked the most likely player to break the deadlock, and after buying himself half a yard inside the area, he swings a low shot goalwards, but it's a fairly comfortable save for Anthony Lopes
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Right, will the deadlock be broken over the next 45 minutes? The second half is underway, with neither side making any substitutions as of yet
20:43
SOME HALF-TIME READING
End of 1st Half
45'
ALL SQUARE AT THE BREAK
The half-time whistle goes without any added time, and it's even stevens at the break, 0-0. Marseille have shaded it, but their finishing hasn't been good enough
43'
HORRIFIC MISS BY MILIK!
As I write that, Payet beautifully picks out Gerson, who slides a ball across to Milik. The ball is begging to be fired home and it's basically an open goal, but he somehow lifts over the bar.
42'
PAYET DROPPING TOO DEEP?
He's the man who makes Marseille tick, but is Payet getting on the ball in the right areas? He certainly seems to be picking it up closer to the half-way line than the 18-yard box, which isn't ideal for his side
Image credit: Getty Images
38'
GERSON HAMMERS WELL WIDE
It's another wild effort, this time from Gerson, who curls miles off-target. In fact, neither goalkeeper has been tested yet