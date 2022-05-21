Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Orange Vélodrome / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Olympique de Marseille v RC Strasbourg live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as both clubs look to secure European spots

    FT
    FULL-TIME
    4-0
    WHAT AN ENDING THAT WAS.
    90+5'
    LENS HAS TIED THE MATCH IN THE LAST MIN
    THE PLAYERS AND THE FANS ARE CELEBRATING BECAUSE THEY'VE LEAPED TO SECOND.
    WHAT AN ENDING.
    90+1'
    Cedric Bakambu
    Goal
    Cedric Bakambu
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! MARSEILLE 4-0 STRASBOURG
    IT'S FOUR.
    It isn't about winning anymore. It's about improving the goal difference to leap into second.
    Bakambu scores after Sels makes the initial save but can't keep the ball.
    90+1'
    SUBS
    Amine Harit
    Off
    Amine Harit
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Assists1
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against3
    Luis Henrique
    On
    Luis Henrique
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    90'
    FIVE ADDED MINS
    Won't mean much. This match is done and dusted.
    89'
    Gerson
    Goal
    Gerson
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Goals2
    On target2
    Fouls against6
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL! MARSEILLE 3-0 STRASBOURG
    Gerson again! He gets a brace after Strasbourg lose possession allowing OM to get the ball into the box, with Milik teeing it up to Gerson for an easy finish. Sels gets his hand on it, but he can't keep it out.
    86'
    YELLOW CARD
    Strasburg on the counter, but OM are resorting to tactical fouls to close this one out.
    Pape Gueye
    Yellow card
    Pape Gueye
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    85'
    SUBS
    Adrien Thomasson
    Off
    Adrien Thomasson
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    On target2
    Fouls1
    Corners1
    Nordine Kandil
    On
    Nordine Kandil
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    85'
    SUBS
    Really a last ditch effort here.
    Anthony Caci
    Off
    Anthony Caci
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Karol Fila
    On
    Karol Fila
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    75'
    YELLOW CARD
    Sissoko gets booked for a foul. He's been on the pitch for two mins.
    Ibrahima Sissoko
    Yellow card
    Ibrahima Sissoko
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    73'
    SUBS
    Jean-Eudes Aholou
    Off
    Jean-Eudes Aholou
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Jeanricner Bellegarde
    On
    Jeanricner Bellegarde
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    72'
    SUBS
    Sanjin Prcic
    Off
    Sanjin Prcic
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Corners1
    Ibrahima Sissoko
    On
    Ibrahima Sissoko
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    72'
    SUBS
    Just before the goal, the visitors made a triple change.
    Kevin Gameiro
    Off
    Kevin Gameiro
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    On target1
    Wide2
    Habib Diallo
    On
    Habib Diallo
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    73'
    Cengiz Ünder
    Goal
    Cengiz Ünder
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! MARSEILLE 2-0 STRASBOURG
    Under doubles the lead, and all but guarantees a top three finish.
    Harit with the ball outwide as he passes it inward, Milik cleverly leaves the ball to the surprise of the defenders allowing Under to run onto the pass with no pressure and smash the ball into the back of the net.
    71'
    HARIT ON TARGET
    Uses his speed to get around the defenders befote taking the shot. It's deflected, but Sels still makes the save.
    That's 4 saves for him so far.
    66'
    SLOWING THE PLACE
    The visitors are trying to get out of their own half, but Marseille are purposefully taking their time with the ball.
    62'
    CHANCE FOR MARSEILLE
    Guendouzi gets a shot off that's creeping in but Sels stretches just enough to get a touch on it and ensure that the shot goes wide.
    59'
    ALRIGHT WE'RE BACK
    Lots of time to be added on because of this.
    55'
    TAKING A BREAK
    Visibility is incredibly bad here due to flares from the home fans, so we're taking a break here. Players using the opportunity to take a drink.
    50'
    SO CLOSE
    Gameiro gets the ball in the box, and attempts a close range volley, but it blazes over.