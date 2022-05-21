Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Orange Vélodrome / 21.05.2022
Olympique de Marseille v RC Strasbourg live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as both clubs look to secure European spots
FT
FULL-TIME
4-0
WHAT AN ENDING THAT WAS.
90+5'
LENS HAS TIED THE MATCH IN THE LAST MIN
THE PLAYERS AND THE FANS ARE CELEBRATING BECAUSE THEY'VE LEAPED TO SECOND.
WHAT AN ENDING.
90+1'
Goal
Cedric Bakambu
Olympique de Marseille
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MARSEILLE 4-0 STRASBOURG
IT'S FOUR.
It isn't about winning anymore. It's about improving the goal difference to leap into second.
Bakambu scores after Sels makes the initial save but can't keep the ball.
90+1'
SUBS
Off
Amine Harit
Olympique de Marseille
Assists1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against3
On
Luis Henrique
Olympique de Marseille
90'
FIVE ADDED MINS
Won't mean much. This match is done and dusted.
89'
Goal
Gerson
Olympique de Marseille
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against6
Free Kicks1
GOAL! MARSEILLE 3-0 STRASBOURG
Gerson again! He gets a brace after Strasbourg lose possession allowing OM to get the ball into the box, with Milik teeing it up to Gerson for an easy finish. Sels gets his hand on it, but he can't keep it out.
86'
YELLOW CARD
Strasburg on the counter, but OM are resorting to tactical fouls to close this one out.
Yellow card
Pape Gueye
Olympique de Marseille
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
85'
SUBS
Off
Adrien Thomasson
RC Strasbourg Alsace
On target2
Fouls1
Corners1
On
Nordine Kandil
RC Strasbourg Alsace
85'
SUBS
Really a last ditch effort here.
Off
Anthony Caci
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Karol Fila
RC Strasbourg Alsace
75'
YELLOW CARD
Sissoko gets booked for a foul. He's been on the pitch for two mins.
Yellow card
Ibrahima Sissoko
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
73'
SUBS
Off
Jean-Eudes Aholou
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Jeanricner Bellegarde
RC Strasbourg Alsace
72'
SUBS
Off
Sanjin Prcic
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Corners1
On
Ibrahima Sissoko
RC Strasbourg Alsace
72'
SUBS
Just before the goal, the visitors made a triple change.
Off
Kevin Gameiro
RC Strasbourg Alsace
On target1
Wide2
On
Habib Diallo
RC Strasbourg Alsace
73'
Goal
Cengiz Ünder
Olympique de Marseille
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! MARSEILLE 2-0 STRASBOURG
Under doubles the lead, and all but guarantees a top three finish.
Harit with the ball outwide as he passes it inward, Milik cleverly leaves the ball to the surprise of the defenders allowing Under to run onto the pass with no pressure and smash the ball into the back of the net.
71'
HARIT ON TARGET
Uses his speed to get around the defenders befote taking the shot. It's deflected, but Sels still makes the save.
That's 4 saves for him so far.
66'
SLOWING THE PLACE
The visitors are trying to get out of their own half, but Marseille are purposefully taking their time with the ball.
62'
CHANCE FOR MARSEILLE
Guendouzi gets a shot off that's creeping in but Sels stretches just enough to get a touch on it and ensure that the shot goes wide.
59'
ALRIGHT WE'RE BACK
Lots of time to be added on because of this.
55'
TAKING A BREAK
Visibility is incredibly bad here due to flares from the home fans, so we're taking a break here. Players using the opportunity to take a drink.
50'
SO CLOSE
Gameiro gets the ball in the box, and attempts a close range volley, but it blazes over.