Ligue 1 / Matchday 34
Parc des Princes / 23.04.2022
Live Updates
PSG V Lens live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Les Parisiens can seal the title!
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF-TIME: PSG 0-0 LENS
No time is added the end of the first-half at the Parc des Princes and the referee draws the first period to a close. Boos ring around the stadium from the home supporters.
42'
OVER!
Another fizzing effort from Fofana goes just over the bar!
He opts to try a curling effort from range on the edge of the area, but it is always rising and goes over the bar.
39'
CHANCE FOR LENS!
Best chance of the game for Racing Club de Lens!
They break forward, and Fofana holds the ball up on the edge of the box, before laying it off for Klauss to strike from inside the box, but it is straight at Navas!
37'
OVER!
Another half-chance for PSG!
Messi plays an exquisite pass out to the left for Neymar to lay off for Mbappe ahead of him. He beats Danso for pace but goes for goal from a somewhat tight angle, and it goes well over once again.
31'
ALMOST!
PSG come forward again, this time Mbappe has an effort on goal, which is rather wasteful.
Neymar puts him in with a superb flicked pass on the turn to put his team-mate through on goal down the left-side of the box, but the Frenchman's effort is poor and goes over the bar.
30'
SAVE!
Messi does one of his trademark low centre of gravity darting runs towards the near post, but his low effort is tipped across the face of goal by Leca and subsequently cleared by Lens.
29'
BLOCK!
Danso with another big defensive block!
Neymar is with the ball just outside the area, but feeds in an underlapping Marquinhos, who advances from defence. He goes for goal from range, but the ball cannons off the head of Danso for a corner to PSG.
29'
26'
BIG SAVE!
That may have kept the scores at 0-0!
Hakimi is through on goal down the right wing, as Lens commit bodies forward and get caught. A ball is played out to the Moroccan International from deep by Gueye, which is chased.
However, Leca comes off his line as Hakimi takes a heavy touch, and he smothers the ball away to put it out for a corner.
24'
BIG CHANCE!
Neymar shoots wide from close range! Messi pulls out of a challenge before having a shot at goal blocked. It falls to Mbappe in the area, who plays in Neymar to his left to shoot, but the Brazilian's effort goes wide of the near post!
22'
CAN'T CONNECT!
PSG finally come into their own with some neat play!
Mbappe evades the Lens midfield and taps the ball forward to sprint onto. Danso matches him for pace and gets a perfect sliding challenge in to take the ball out for a throw.
Seconds later, Mbappe is involved again, as his touch in the box takes the ball away from Danso, but he cannot hit the ball on the half-volley and the chance is gone.
21'
GREAT START BY LENS
The atmosphere in the Parc des Princes is a little flat. That is because the visitors have started well and have tried to press PSG when they try to play the ball out the back.
19'
BLOCK!
Presnel Kimpembe makes a great block to deny Fofana!
Lens work the ball well at the edge of the box with some neat passing, before the midfielder receives the ball at the edge of the area and opts to shoot, but the PSG centre-back puts his body on the line to get the block in.
16'
OVER!
Great chance for Lens!
A deep free-kick is swung into the box, and Danso is free at the back-stick. He heads it down, but the ball bounces and goes over the bar!
8'
YELLOW CARD
RC Lens' Kevin Danso is booked for body-checking Neymar whilst the Brazilian cut inside.
7'
GREAT EFFORT!
Fofana goes for goal from around 25-yards with a powerful effort, and it just whistles over the bar! Great strike.
6'
FREE-KICK
Lens have started well. Wooh looks to turn and run away from Messi, but the Argentine clips him and brings him down.
2'
WELL OVER!
Messi's through pass on the left is cut out by Gradit, but the ball falls back to the path of Mbappe, but his speculative effort from distance is poor and goes well over the bar.
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Parc des Princes! Here we go!
19:55
ALL THEY NEED IS A POINT!
PSG just need a draw tonight to get over the line.
Lens, on the other hand, are still chasing European qualification this season, and have won four of their last five in Ligue 1.