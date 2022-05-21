Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Stade Bollaert-Delelis / 21.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Lens v Monaco live updates - all the latest as Monaco have to settle for play-off after late Lens equaliser!
- All
- Highlights
FULL REPORT:
Thanks for joining us.
Monaco condemned to Champions League play-off round as Lens hit late equaliser
90+6'
FULL-TIME: LENS 2-2 MONACO
Lens pull off another dramatic late comeback to secure a point at the death at the expense of Monaco - who now drop into 3rd place and have to settle for the Champions League play-off! Report to follow...
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
Goal
Ignatius Ganago
RC Lens
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Wide1
GOALLLLL! LENS LEVEL IT AT THE DEATH!
Unreal scenes here - that is a disaster for Monaco! Medina stabs in a free-kick delivery at the near post to give Lens a point!
Ganago may have got the final touch there but the Monaco players are devastated!
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
Those stoppages in play mean that we'll have five added minutes here. Can Lens find the equaliser?
88'
YELLOW CARD
Caio Henrique is booked for Monaco after getting involved in a square up with a Lens player and refusing to back down. The referee rightly steps in.
Yellow card
Caio Henrique
AS Monaco
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Wide1
88'
Off
Caio Henrique
AS Monaco
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Guillermo Maripán
AS Monaco
87'
MONACO CHANGE
Matazo replaces Ben Yedder for Monaco.
Off
Wissam Ben Yedder
AS Monaco
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
On
Eliot Matazo
AS Monaco
86'
AS Monaco
YELLOW CARD
Tchouameni is booked for a late challenge on Clauss.
Yellow card
Aurélien Tchouaméni
AS Monaco
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
84'
Yellow card
Kevin Volland
AS Monaco
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
84'
YELLOW CARD
After a mini brawl in the centre of the pitch, Gradit is booked for Lens, and Volland for Monaco.
Yellow card
Jonathan Gradit
RC Lens
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
83'
HEADER OVER THE BAR!
Clauss' cross from the right is met by a header from Ganago, but he does not get a clean contact on it, and it sails well over the bar.
81'
Off
Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga
RC Lens
On target3
Wide4
On
Ignatius Ganago
RC Lens
81'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LENS
Corentin Jean and Ignatius Ganago are on for Lens as Arnaud Kalimuendo and David Costa make way.
Off
David Da Costa
RC Lens
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Corentin Jean
RC Lens
77'
GREAT EFFORT FROM DANSO!
The defender sees a strike just go a whisker over the bar from just inside the area! However the referee rules that it takes a touch on its way behind and gives Lens a corner, which is wasted.
73'
JUST OVER FIFTEEN TO GO
Not long left now, and Monaco will be looking to close this one out. Lens, however, are still in this, and could strike at any time.
Image credit: Getty Images
72'
AS Monaco
MONACO CHANGE
Monaco make their second change of the game as Vanderson is replaced by Jakobs.
Off
Vanderson
AS Monaco
Corners3
On
Ismail Jakobs
AS Monaco
71'
BIG SAVE BY NUBEL!
A big save on the stretch from the Monaco goalkeeper!
Da Costa arrows the ball into the area with a low cross from the right byline, and it cannons off Doucoure and falls into the path of Fofana, who hits a lovely first-time curling strike which is headed for the bottom corner, but Nubel dives to his left to make a brilliant tipped save!
70'
Off
Przemyslaw Frankowski
RC Lens
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
On
Deiver Machado
RC Lens
68'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LENS
Lens shuffle their pack as Frankowski and Sotoca are placed by Machado and Said.
Off
Florian Sotoca
RC Lens
On target2
On
Wesley Saïd
RC Lens
62'
Goal
Wissam Ben Yedder
AS Monaco
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
GOALLLLL! MONACO LEAD!
It's that man Wissam Ben Yedder! He has his 25th of the season for Monaco!
The away side break with Volland, who clips in an early cross for the striker at the back post. He delays his run slightly so he can meet the ball, which he does with his head, and it goes into the bottom corner! Lens are stunned and Monaco are back into 2nd place in Ligue 1!