Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Stade de la Meinau / 29.04.2022
Strasbourg v PSG live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as French champions look to finish season strong!
REPORT:
Thanks for joining us. We hope you enjoyed that game as much as we did. Good night.
Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME! STRASBOURG 3-3 PSG
The hosts come back from 3-1 down to seal a superb draw in the circumstances. What a match, and that point could prove crucial come the end of the season for Le Racing!
90+3'
YELLOW CARD
Kimpembe is booked for dissent.
90+2'
Goal
Anthony Caci
RC Strasbourg Alsace
GOALLLLL! STRASBOURG HAVE DONE IT!
They have done it! PSG are done from a cross and Caci is there at the far post to hammer it in! What a cross by Lienard on the left!
90'
WHAT A CHANCE!
That once again should be 3-3!
Gameiro does brilliantly to put a ball into Diallo from the right-wing, and the Strasbourg substitute is on on goal, but his effort goes wide of the near post!
There will be FIVE added minutes here!
89'
PSG CHANGE
Kehrer replaces Hakimi for PSG.
88'
GREAT SAVE!
Leo Messi does brilliantly to strike the ball venomously from just inside the area, but Sels tips the effort away at his near post to deny him!
87'
PSG CHANGE
Neymar is replaced by Angel Di Maria for PSG.
81'
STRASBOURG CHANGE
Caci comes on for Guilbert for Strasbourg.
81'
PSG CHANGE
Mendes replaces Bernat at left wing-back for PSG.
78'
WHAT A CHANCE!
That should've been 3-3! Gameiro is put in from a through ball, but his effort from inside the box is not on target but instead goes into the side netting! PSG are imploding here!
77'
STRASBOURG CHANGE
Prcic is replaced by Aholou.
75'
GOALLLL! STRASBOURG ARE BACK IN THIS!
The hosts score from a corner, and it is an own goal from Marco Verratti!
Diallo does well to leap highest from the corner, and gets a downward header on goal, but the last touch comes off Verratti and the PSG man puts the ball into his own net!
73'
YELLOW CARD
Neymar is booked after a late challenge on Prcic. He vents his frustration at the decision.
70'
70'
69'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR STRASBOURG!
Julien Stephan responds to that goal by making a triple change.
On: Le Marchand, Diallo, Sissoko
Off: Ajorque, Perrin, Thomasson.
68'
GOALLLL! PSG HAVE A THIRD!
Mbappe has his brace, as Strasbourg make a shocking mistake courtesy of Djiku. The Strasbourg defender plays a blind pass back, and plays in Mbappe in the process, who is 1v1 with Sels. He does what he does best, and passes into the bottom corner of the net.
63'
GOALLLL! PSG LEAD!
A nice move there by PSG, and Les Parisiens have their second goal of the game.
Neymar plays in Mbappe in behind in the left channel, before the striker cuts the ball back for Hakimi in the box, and the wing-back taps home into the roof of the net to give his side the lead.
61'
OFFSIDE!
Ajorque is put through on goal with a long ball over the top, and the striker fires his effort across the face of goal from a tight angle! However, the flag then goes up for offside, so no goal there would've counted.