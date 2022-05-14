Ligue 1 / Matchday 37
Roazhon Park / 14.05.2022
Stade Rennais
Completed
2
0
Olympique de Marseille
    Stade Rennais vs. Marseille: Rennes dominate in 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille to open up the race for Champions League places.

    Ben Snowball
    Updated 14/05/2022 at 20:53 GMT
    90+5'
    FULL-TIME
    Rennes all but assure themselves European football next season with a brilliant 2-0 win over Marseille.
    90+1'
    TERRIER SUBBED TO BIG APPLAUSE
    Rennes' star man on the night walks off applauding the home fans as young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu comes on for the last few minutes.
    90'
    STOPPAGE-TIME
    Five minutes of time to be added on.
    87'
    RONGIER AND MAJER GO DOWN
    Both players requiring treatment after an on the ball clash. Neither appears to be in need of substitution.
    85'
    CAN MARSEILLE RALLY?
    The visitors are enjoying a decent spell here, but can they spark a comeback?
    80'
    RENNES TRIPLE SUB
    Gaetan Laborde, Flavien Tait, and Adrien Truffert withdrawn and replaced by Serhou Guirassy, Jonas Martin, and Birger Meling respectively.
    75'
    BOURIGEAUD WITHDRAWN
    Young defender Lorenz Assignon comes on in his place to see out the match.
    73'
    LIROLA ON FOR GUEYE
    Sampaoli shuffles his defenders following the booking of Gueye moments earlier.
    71'
    HUGE MANDANDA SAVE
    Marseille's keeper does brilliantly to get down and deny a well-placed shot from Majer.
    70'
    PAPE GUEYE BOOKED
    Gueye slides in late on Bourigeaud with studs showing and should consider himself lucky to have only received yellow.
    68'
    BIG CHANCE MARSEILLE
    Bamba Dieng's first involvement after being subbed on is to race onto a Guendouzi through ball but under close attention from a Rennes defender he tumbles to the ground.
    Unlucky.
    65'
    CALETA-CARR SUBBED, BOOKED
    Marseille's Croatian defender seemingly unhappy at being withdrawn, kicks something on his way off and is cautioned by the ref.
    Forward Bamba Dieng is his replacement.
    62'
    MARSEILLE THIRD AS IT STANDS
    Monaco have stormed back into the lead in their match, pushing Marseille down to third place in the league table as it stands.
    61'
    SANTAMARIA GOES DOWN
    Immediate concern as Santamaria falls to the floor but video replay indicates the ball simply struck him in an especially sensitive area and he's now back up on his feet.
    59'
    MARSEILLE CORNER OUT OF PLAY
    OM's night goes on as it began, with Rongier's corner going out of play without even reaching the Rennes penalty area.
    54'
    RENNES CONTROLLING POSSESSION
    Marseille can't get the ball back at the moment as Rennes move the ball confidently around, probing for a likely decisive third goal.
    51'
    TIME FOR MILIK?
    Marseille's Polish striker is warming up, perhaps Sampaoli is ready for his first change.
    50'
    FLARES SPARK UP AGAIN
    The Rennes fans are unloading their flares once again and their own goalkeeper has temporarily disappeared in a cloud of smoke.
    48'
    MARSEILLE STILL LOOKING SLOPPY
    Despite the half-time break it's more of the same so far. Terrier threatens to expose Rongier idling on the ball but it's hacked away.
    47'
    ROUGH ONE
    Gueye is lucky to escape a booking for a late foul on Santamaria.