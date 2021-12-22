Paris Saint-Germain have stayed 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 despite a lacklustre 1-1 draw with Lorient at the Stade du Moustoir, with Sergio Ramos sent off late on.

Lorient came into this game on the back of eight defeats in all competitions and without a win in 12. They looked by far the better side in the first half, however, using a straightforward long-ball strategy to great effect.

Running off the shoulder of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe, Terem Moffi went clean through several times but was let down by his scattergun finishing. With 15 minutes on the clock he went one-on-one following a simple ball from deep and dropped Keylor Navas to the turf with a clever shimmy, only for his attempted dink to drift too close to the goalkeeper.

Dango Ouattara and Armand Lauriente also had good opportunities to score, with PSG’s best chance coming out of the blue when Lionel Messi sent a shot ricocheting off the inside of the post on the half-volley. The hosts finally took the lead just before half time when, following a series of short, sharp passes around the box, Thomas Monconduit rocketed a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Had their forwards been more precise with their finishing, Lorient could have been two or three up at the break. They had an excellent chance to make it 2-0 soon after the restart, but Ouattarra got the ball caught under his feet five yards out and allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to get back and make a block.

PSG’s performance was epitomised by Angel Di Maria, who was teed up beautifully by Messi only to hammer a shot over the crossbar with the goal gaping. He missed another presentable chance not long afterwards, slicing an effort into the stands from just outside the box.

A poor night for the visitors was made even worse when Sergio Ramos, on as a second-half substitute, picked up a second yellow card for a cynical block on Moffi. While Mauro Icardi salvaged a point with a header in injury time, it was a disappointing performance from the league leaders even if a draw for second-placed Marseille against Reims allowed them to maintain their lead at the summit.

