Reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win at Lyon on Sunday night.

An inspired display from Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim set the tone for a smash and grab victory at the Groupama Stadium

Gabriel Gudmundson scored the only goal of the game, turning in Xeka's cross from close range 10 minutes before the break, to register his first goal for the club.

Jocelyn Gourvennec's side were under the cosh for much of the second half but held firm to shut out a wasteful Lyon side.

Romain Faivre and Tino Kadewere both missed gilt-edged chances to get Lyon on level terms.

Drama ensued in the final minute when Lyon's Lucas Paqueta had a goal ruled out after a VAR check for a foul on Jardim, to the dismay of the Brazilian international.

The result sees Lille climb out of the bottom half and into eighth position whilst Lyon drop to 10th.

TALKING POINT - Lyon's disallowed goal

Lucas Paqueta's disallowed goal will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the Lyon players and management. Paqueta dispossessed Lille 'keeper Leo Jardim on the edge of the penalty area and fired in what he thought was a legitimate equaliser. But after a VAR check, the goal was disallowed for a foul on Jardim which looked harsh on the Brazilian. The decision cost Lyon a point in their fight for Champions League qualification next season and could come back to haunt them at the end of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Leo Jardim

Leo Jardim delivered an inspired performance to keep Lyon at bay whilst earning Lille a priceless three points. The Portuguese shot-stopper made a number surperb saves, notably from Romain Faivre and Lucas Paqueta as Lyon were unable to find a way past the Lille man. Jardim has recently been handed the statring position after previous first-choice 'keeper Ivo Grbic was dropped, and on the evidence of Sunday night's showing, Jardim is not ready to give up his spot anytime soon.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lyon: Lopes 6, Dubois 5, Mendes 5, Lukeba 6, Emerson 6, Caqueret 6, Ndombele 6, Faivre 5, Paqueta 7, Toko Ekambi 5, Dembele 5. Subs: Gusto 6, Aouar 5, Barcola n/a, Kadewere 5

Lille: Leo Jardim 8, Celik 7, Fonte 7, Botman 7, Tiago Djalo 6, Sanches 6, Xeka 7, Bamba 6, Gudmundsson 7, Ben Arfa 6, David 5. Subs: Bradaric n/a, Onana 6, Weah 5.

KEY MOMENTS

35' GOAL! LYON 0-1 LILLE (Gabriel Gudmundsson) Lyon's Thiago Mendes slips whilst trying to cut out Xeka's cross into the box, the ball falls invitingly for Gudmundsson who fires home from close-range. Lille break the deadlock.

35' LILLE'S FIRST-HALF OPENER Gudmundsson's first goal for Lille

68' WHAT A BLOCK FROM CELIK Kadewere shoots from five yards out but a last-gasp block from Zeki Celik denies the Zimbabwean striker. Incredible defending.

72' JARDIM DENIES PAQUETA Another chance goes begging for Lyon. Paqueta shoots from 15 yards but Jardim is equal to it down to his left.

89' CONTROVERSY AT LYON Lucas Paqueta has a goal ruled out for a foul on Leo Jardim after a VAR check. There didn't seem to be too much in it and Lyon will feel incredibly hard done by. Lille lead 1-0 with five minutes of added time remaining.

KEY STAT - Nine

Lyon are without a win against Lille in nine matches in all competitions. Their longest winless run against any Ligue 1 side.

