A late goal from Moussa Dembele gave Lyon a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Marseille at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The game was replayed after an initial abandonment in November when Marseille forward Dimitri Payet was struck by a bottle thrown from a section of the Lyon support whilst attempting to take a corner.
Ironically, it was that man Payet who provided the assist from the exact same spot he was struck just 10 weeks ago, as his corner found the head of Matteo Guendouzi to put Jorge Sampaoli's men in front.
Lyon, second best for much of the contest found an unlikely equaliser when Shaqiri headed home Malo Gusto's cross with 14 minutes left. Then, Dembele incredibly completed the comeback when he chipped Marseille 'keeper Pau Lopez from close-range.
The result means Lyon move up one place to 10th on the table whilst Marseille stay third and miss the chance to leapfrog Nice into second place.
