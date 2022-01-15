French side Marseille have been hit with a recruitment ban for two transfer windows, according to L'Equipe.
The reported sanction is in relation to Pape Gueye's move to the Ligue 1 club from Watford in 2020 and will take effect next summer.
However, Marseille are expected to appeal the decision in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the club is hoping for a verdict within three to six months. President Pablo Longoria is said to be "confident" about the situation.
Gueye joined Watford in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from French side Le Havre, but was sold to Marseille just 17 hours later.
Watford are hoping for a sum of €10 million in compensation.
The Senegal international has also reportedly been suspended from playing for four months and cannot take part at the Africa Cup of Nations.
