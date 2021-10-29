Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has dismissed accusations that he is a ‘partygoer’ or that his lifestyle hurts his on-pitch performances.

The 29-year-old Brazilian moved to Paris when he joined the capital club for £198 million, and while he took time to adjust to life with the Qatari-owned side, he has played some of his best football in France.

However he also makes appearances off the pitch which have attracted criticism, but he has complained that the perception of his approach to his career is unjustified. He claims that every night out he has is disproportionately publicised, and that he only goes out when he does not have training the following day. In addition, the former Barcelona player says he has a physical trainer in regular contact.

Speaking to YouTube channel Fui Clear, he said: “I speak of respect because people say: ‘Ah, Neymar doesn't take care of himself, Neymar is this, Neymar is that.'

“How can one be 12 years at the top without taking care of himself? Nobody gets that. I know how to take care of myself, I have a physiotherapist and a physical trainer with me for practically 24 hours, what for? Not at all?

“I go out when I can. I go out when possible, when I know that I will not train the next day. I will not stop doing anything. What is the problem? You have to charge me for what I do on the court, there I allow you to speak, but what I do outside...'”

After falling short in Ligue 1 last season when PSG were pipped by rivals Lille, Neymar thinks that Lionel Messi and other new signings should see his side back to winning trophies.

“I was already much more wrong, if I could change some things, obviously I would take other attitudes,” he continued.

“But maturity is coming, it does not mean that with 30 years it is practically perfect, mature.

“We are getting to know each other better and better and we have everything to have a great season and win titles.”

PSG play Lille on Friday night, and they are currently seven points clear of second-placed Lens after 11 games.

