Neymar says he wants to play in the MLS before he retires and has his sights set on breaking Pele's scoring record for Brazil at this year's World Cup.

The 30-year-old is under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, but said he's more likely to finish his career in the United States than his native Brazil.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," Neymar said in an appearance on Brazil legend Ronaldo's Twitch stream . "I have some doubts about that.

I'd love to play in the U.S., actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season.

Neymar joked that part of the allure of the MLS is that the schedule isn't as gruelling as in Europe, which could prolong his career.

"First of all, their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar said, laughing. "I'd play many more years."

While the Brazilian seems to already be looking ahead to the twilight years of his career, he has no current thoughts about quitting the game. Neymar is constantly under immense pressure to produce, especially when playing for the national team, and said he will keep playing for as long as he can deal with the mental challenges.

"I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32," he said. "But it's just a joke. I don't know. Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is OK and my body as well... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing. My contract with Paris will last until I'm 34. So I'll be playing [at least] until then."

Neymar will have another chance to win his first World Cup with Brazil at this year's tournament in Qatar, when he could also eclipse the legendary Pele's scoring record for the national team. Neymar is currently seven goals short of Pele's 77 international goals.

"We will go in search of the World Cup which is what everyone wants," Neymar said.

"It would be a great honour to be the national team's greatest scorer and I would be lying if I said I don't think about it. Of course, that is one of my personal goals. I hope to achieve it. I do hope I can break Pele's record because he's an idol for everyone in Brazil."

