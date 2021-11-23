Lionel Messi has again said he hopes to return to Barcelona and did not rule out doing so as a player.

Messi left Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer to join up with Paris Saint-Germain and signed a two-year deal to play at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine forward would be 36 by the time his current deal expires, meaning it is conceivable that he will still be able to hold down a place in the Catalans’ first team - and they may be in a financial position to afford his wage demands once again.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca , Messi praised the side’s new manager, his former Barca teammate Xavi Hernandez.

“He can contribute a lot,” he said. “He is a coach who knows a lot, knows the place perfectly and has lived in Barcelona since he was a child. He has brought back hope to Barcelona because he is a highly respected figure among the fans and the players.

“He will be a very important coach for the younger players because he is going to teach them. With him, the team will grow a lot. I have no doubt.”

Asked if he would return to the club, he believed he would do so, but was not able to say if it would be as a player.

“As a player?” he asked. “I always said that at some point I will return to Barcelona because it is my home and because I am going to live there. And obviously if I can contribute and help the club I would love to come back.”

