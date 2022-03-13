Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways in Ligue 1 as a 3-0 victory over bottom side Girondins de Bordeaux saw Mauricio Pochettino’s side extend their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

The game was marred by a succession of boos from the home supporters targeting Neymar and Leo Messi following PSG’s midweek Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Bordeaux capitalised and started well, and did not look like a side battling relegation in the early exchanges, as they tested Keylor Navas early on with some shots on goal.

However, PSG’s sluggish opening period did not last long as Kylian Mbappe scored his 21st goal of the season to put his side 1-0 up after 24 minutes, finishing expertly from inside the box after latching onto a Georginio Wijnaldum through-ball.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 52nd minute, as Neymar scored an easy tap-in after a neat cut-back from Achraf Hakimi on the right.

The win was then sealed for PSG just ten minutes later, as Leandro Paredes smashed one into the roof of the net from inside the box for his first goal of the season

