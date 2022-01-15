Paris Saint-Germain did what was expected of them as they dispatched a stubborn Brest side 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer were enough to give Mauricio Pochettino's men the three points that takes them 11 clear at the top of Ligue 1, an almost unassailable lead now as the Parisians close in on regaining their title.

It was a very comfortable performance, and the scoreline suggests as such, but Brest had their chances, particularly in the early exchanges when the deadlock was still intact.

Jeremy Le Douaron had a guilt-edged, golden opportunity when a Presnel Kimpembe mistake fell kindly to him, but the striker didn't show the necessary composure as his tame effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The young goalkeeper was called into action again from the resulting corner as a flicked near post header from Hugo Magnetti needed tipping over, but that was as close as the visitors came.

Paris were able to control the game as they always do, and Mbappe showed his class with a smart finish off the near post when he was afforded too much space and time just after the half hour.

Thilo Kehrer doubled the lead on 53 minutes: a Nuno Mendes burst down the left culminated in a great pull back, and the stand-in right back finished confidently to make it two and kill of any Brest hope that may have lingered.

Mauro Icardi and Marquinhos both saw efforts cleared brilliantly off the line from a melee at a corner, but Marco Bizot and Brendan Chardonnet were on hand to ensure that the scoreline remained respectable.

A professional job done by Paris, who move into their game against Reims with renewed confidence.

TALKING POINT - PERFECT PARIS, BRAVE BREST

The visitors did what many thought they wouldn't tonight, and they were brave in doing so.

They tried to get amongst their hosts; pressing high when they could, and marking tightly. But ultimately, they were in a different class were Paris.

Mbappe had Ronael Pierre-Gabriel on toast for much of the game, and Verratti pulled the strings in the engine room without any real difficulty.

It was an audacious play to try and catch the league leaders out from Michel der Zakarian, but in short, they just weren't good enough to execute the game plan to full effect.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris: Donnarumma 6, Kehrer 7, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 7, Verratti 9, Herrera 7, Wijnaldum 7, Mbappe 8, Icardi 6, di Maria 7, Danilo 6, Ramos 6, Paredes 6, Simons 6, Michut 6.

Brest: Bizot 8, Pierre-Gabriel 6, Chardonnet 7, Herelle 6, Duverne 6, Faivre 6, Agoume 6, Magnetti 7, Honorat 6, Cardona 6, Le Douaron 6, Mounie 6, Mbock 6, Lasne 6, Brassier 6, Badji 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARCO VERRATTI, PSG

It's almost too easy for him at times.

The midfield orchestrator, the Italian was at the heart of everything positive for Pochettino's side.

Short passes, long passes, defensive covering, it was a complete perfomance from one of the world's best, and, whilst the opposition wasn't of the global calibre, Verratti showed yet again why he is too good for this league.

A mesmerising display from a midfielder who is the best player on the pitch every time I see him play.

KEY MOMENTS

10': BREST CONFIDENCE! The visitors come forwards and it's a mistake from Kimpembe ... le Douaron! Forces the save from Donnarumma, and the following corner is flicked over the bar after a near post flick. Brest pressure here!

32': GOALLLL!!!! Finally Paris break the deadlock, and guess who. Kylian Mbappe finds a yard of space, cuts in off the left after the short pass from Wijnaldum, and he makes the Brest defenders pay the price for standing off as he fires off the near post and past Bizot. 1-0.

48': OFF THE POST! Paris oh-so close to doubling their lead, and Verratti unfortunate to strike the post after more good interplay.

53': GOALLL!!! There;s two, and both full-backs link up! Mendes did really well to tease his opposite number down the left, and he has the vision to pick out Kehrer who slots home!

74': POST! Danilo tries to beat Bizot at the near post and the keeper saves, and from the following corner, Icardi and Marquinhos both see efforts cleared off the line!

KEY STAT

