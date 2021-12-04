Georginio Wijnaldum headed home in injury time to give Paris Saint-Germain an undeserved point at Lens.

Just after the hour mark Keylor Navas - who had kept Lens at bay up to this point - inexplicably after getting two hands on Fofana's 30-yard shot let the ball slip under his body and into the net.

Earlier, Lionel Messi was inches from putting PSG ahead in the first half when he clipped the post from the edge of the box with the goalkeeper wrong-footed but Lens had ample opportunities to go in front in both halves before Fofana's strike.

With Neymar out for up to two months and Kylian Mbappe on the bench, PSG had an unfamiliar look in attack but in the Argentine trio of Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Messi, they should have had enough quality to produce more.

The introduction of Mbappe gave the attack much more purpose and it was his perfect cross which the Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum, another substitute, scored from to give PSG a share of the points.

The draw extends PSG's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points. Lens remain fifth.

TALKING POINT - PSG PROJECT NOT WORKING

They will win Ligue 1 this season, putting right the aberration of Lille's incredible underdog success last year, but their mission to make themselves a European powerhouse will not succeed. With the incredible talent they possess, the majority of the French league stands little chance and even with sometimes little effort and a tendency to showboat, the chance of an upset is minimal. Against the top five in Ligue 1 this season, PSG have drawn three and lost one and it should have been a second loss here. If and when Mbappe does leave for Real Madrid the fight for a title will be tight once again and European success will go from unlikely to a massive long shot.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SEKO FOFANA (LENS)

In a match which Lens dominated, the main reason for their hegemony was the large presence of Fofana taking control in the centre of the park. Highly-touted as a youngster he spent three years at Manchester City from the age of 18 but never made a senior appearance at the Etihad Stadium. Now at 25, he looks ready to join a big club once again and in this match he has a dominant presence winning the ball in midfield and then driving his side forward.

Lens' Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, northern France on December 4, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Lens: Leca 7, Clauss 7, Gradit 7, Danso 6, Medina 7, Frankowski 7; Fofana 8*, Doucoure 7; David Costa 6, Kakuta 6, Kalimuendo 6.

Subs: Sotoca 6, Cahuzac 6, Haidara 6.

PSG: Keylor Navas 6, Hakimi 7, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 7, Bernat 6; Paredes 6, Danilo 6, Verratti 6; Messi 7, Di Maria 6; Icardi 6.

Subs: Mbappe 7, Wijnaldum 7, Gueye 6, Mendes 6.

KEY MOMENTS

18' Off the post from Messi! He picks up the ball 30 yards from goal and turns in a flash before running to the edge of the box and showing the keeper the other corner with his eyes and before shooting to his right and clipping the post.

52' A cross from Clauss puts PSG under pressure and Marquinhos can only hit the ball up in the air presenting a great chance for Kalimuendo-Muinga who skewed his volley awfully well wide of the target.

62' GOAL FOR LENS! Wow, a good effort 30 yards out from Fofana but Navas had it covered only to allow it to slip under his body after getting two hands on it.

69' Off the post! PSG have an appeal for a penalty at one end and then Lens break brilliantly with Da Costa shooting past Navas but back into the keeper's arms off the post.

90+2' GOAL FOR PSG! It was seriously undeserved but PSG are level. A fine cross from Mbappe and Wijnaldum headed home with panache.

KEY STAT

