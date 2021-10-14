Sergio Ramos debut for Paris Saint-Germain has been pushed further back as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old signed for PSG from Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer and has not played a game since facing Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg on May 5.

Following reports that he would be fit after the international break to make his debut against Angers on Friday evening, it turns out Ramos is further away from returning than initially thought.

Football Wijnaldum not 'completely happy' with PSG situation 11/10/2021 AT 17:38

He is set miss the Ligue 1 clash against Angers on Friday as well as PSG's Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, PSG are confident he will make his debut for the club soon.

"Unfortunately Ramos hasn't started training with the squad yet," PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE and Radio MARCA.

"He is close, though. We hope that it will be as soon as possible.

"We're happy with how he is progressing. He's a great champion and nobody can doubt his competitive instinct and footballing ability."

Ligue 1 Opinion: Traumatic 2021 should still end with Messi winning Ballon d'Or again 08/10/2021 AT 18:21