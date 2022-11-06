Danilo Pereira's late goal gave Paris Saint-Germain all three points against high-flying Lorient to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

It was a very lively opening with PSG dominating possession and Lorient looking to spring on the counter-attack.

Ad

The home side, who came into this one in fourth place and chasing a European place, had a great spell in which they won three corners one after the other but couldn't fashion any real chances.

World Cup Messi suffers Achilles injury two weeks before World Cup YESTERDAY AT 14:32

PSG found the breakthrough after eight minutes after a terrible mix up at the back. PSG pressed in numbers and when goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo received the ball his attempted clearance was blocked by Neymar, who then smashed it home to make it 1-0.

To make matters worse for Lorient, Mvogo was then substituted after suffering an injury during the goal.

Lorient continued to threaten on the counter-attack, but they just couldn't manage get their final ball right.

The home side came out looking full of energy in the second half much like in the first and after threatening on numerous occasions they finally got their goal.

Lorient top scorer Moffi finished off a slick move, blasting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, and just minutes later Lorient were inches from going 2-1 up, with Terem Moffi this time striking the crossbar.

PSG stepped up their intensity in pursuit of a goal which would put them ahead. Lorient stood firm, with almost every player behind the ball defending deep but they were eventually undone from a set piece.

Portuguese international Pereira powerfully headed home a Neymar corner inside the last ten minutes to give PSG a valuable three points to extend their lead at the top. A valiant effort from Lorient but in the end PSG just had enough to get over the line.

TALKING POINT - UNBEATEN PSG MARCH ON

Incredibly, Paris Saint-Germain remain unbeaten this season across all competitions. That's now six consecutive victories for Galtier's men and they will fancy their chances at picking up multiple trophies this season. They had to really dig in at times today, especially after Lorient's goal but PSG remained patient, didn't panic and eventually got the goal to give them all three points.

The dream of an invincible season continues for the Parisians.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - NEYMAR (PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN)

The Brazilian was magnificent at times today for PSG. It was his pressing which caused the first goal, blocking the goalkeepers pass before getting himself in a position to receive the ball and score the opener. His link up play was superb too, providing 5 key passes, including a superb through ball to Mbappe in the second half. After scoring the opener, it was Neymar who provided the assist for the winner, whipping in a brilliant corner for Danilo to header home and give PSG the win. A classy performance in a less-than-straightforward match for PSG.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC Lorient: Myogo 4, Kalulu 7, Laporte 6, Talbi 6, Le Geoff 6, Innocent 7, Ouattara 7, Ponceau 6, Le Fee 7, Le Bris 6, Moffi 8

Subs: Mannone 7, Aouchiche 5, Diarra 6, Kone N/A

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma 6, Danilo 8, Marquinhos 7, Ramos 7, Mendes 6, Verratti 7, Vitinha 7, Hakimi 7, Neymar 9, Mbappe 7, Ekitike 6

Subs: Sanches 6, Soler 6, Bernat 6, Mukiele N/A, Sarabia N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

7' SAVE! - A fantastic save from Mvogo to deny Neymar from point-blank range! Superb reflexes to keep the game at 0-0.

9' GOAL - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN A disaster for Loreint. The goalkeeper gave the ball straight to the opposition and Neymar smashes it into the back of the net. Great press from PSG but the home side can only blame themselves with that goal.

53' GOAL - FC LORIENT! It's their top scorer Moffi! A fantastic strike following some wonderful build up play. A superb goal all around.

57' CROSSBAR! How this game has turned! Moffi strikes the crossbar and is inches away from putting Lorient in the lead.

81' GOAL - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN Danilo Pereira gives PSG the lead! He powers a head into the back of the net from a great Neymar corner.

KEY STAT

PSG are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues

Transfers Real Madrid in pole position to sign €60m-rated wonderkid Endrick - Paper Round 03/11/2022 AT 23:56