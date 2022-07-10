Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera are amongst the 11 players Paris Saint-Germain want to sell this summer, according to a report.

Along with new de-facto sporting director Luis Campos, incoming director Antero Henrique has been tasked with selling players who are deemed to be surplus to requirements, as reported by Le Parisien.

Wijnaldum is the standout player on that transfer list, but having failed to make his mark at the Ligue 1 giants following his move on a free transfer to Liverpool, it is hardly a surprise.

The 31-year-old was not able to stake a regular place in the first team under Mauricio Pochettino and has subsequently been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including a return to Anfield.

Icardi is another big name PSG reportedly want off their wages, with the Argentine behind Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order at the Parc de Princes.

Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye and former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera are also up for sale, claims the paper.

The full list is as follows: Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Herrera, Wijnaldum, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Draxler and Icardi.

One notable absentee is Neymar, who has, according to various sources, been told he is no longer wanted at PSG.

Christophe Galtier was announced as Pochettino's replacement last week, signing a two-year contract with the club.

