Kylian Mbappe could choose to leave Paris Saint-Germain sooner than expected due to a clause in his new contract, according to reports.

According to L'Equipe , however, that three-year deal is in actuality a two-year contract with an extra optional year - one that can only be triggered with the consent of the player.

That means that Mbappe could leave on a free a year sooner than previously reported.

The nature of what would be an expiring contract after next season may also prompt Real Madrid and other suitors to re-engage PSG in talks over the player's signing if the French club wish to receive a transfer fee for the forward.

Mbappe has made a fine start to the season in the French capital, scoring seven times in Ligue 1 and striking twice as the club began their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win against Juventus last week.

That is despite alleged tension with forward colleague Neymar, who appeared annoyed by Mbappe's decision to shoot himself rather than square the ball for the Brazilian in a better position during that Juventus win.

"The relationship between Kylian and Ney is good and I’m not waffling here," Galtier said.

"Having spoken with Kylian, who I think spoke about it with Neymar... they’re together in training exercises, they’re often together in the warm-ups."

Mbappe also insisted that, while their relationship does blow hot and cold, he and Neymar remain focussed on the success of their club: "This is the sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with warmer and colder moments. It is the nature of our relationship.

"I have a lot of respect for the player that he is. When you have two players with such a strong character, you have moments like that, but always with respect and in the interest of PSG."

PSG face Maccabi Haifa in their second Champions League Group H game on Wednesday.

