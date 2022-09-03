Nantes v PSG LIVE - Lionel Messi starts as Paris Saint Germain look to go top of Ligue 1 with a win at Nantes
Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade de la Beaujoire / 03.09.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
45'+5
HALF TIME
That's the first 45 minutes wrapped up, PSG lead Nantes 1-0.
45'+4
MBAPPE OVERHEAD KICK...BOUNCES OVER
It was a decent effort as Sarabia tried to help it on, but it is hit straight into the ground and bounces over the bar.
45'+3
A YELLOW FOR PSG THIS TIME
45'
INTO ADDED TIME
Four minutes of added time to be played at the end of the first half.
44'
MESSI DENIED!
That was almost a typical Messi finish! The ball is glued to his feet inside the box as he shifts from left to right in search of an opening, but his shot is blocked.
39'
PSG CHANCE, LAZY FROM BERNAT
That's wasted. Bernat has a great chance to find Mbappe with a cross in the middle, but the delivery is lazy and Lafont recovers well.
37'
KIMPEMBE CONCEDES SLOPPY FOUL
Blas does really well to keep the ball under control deep into PSG's attacking third as Kimpembe pressures him, and the Nantes player eventually draws the foul.
33'
SANCHES COMES ON FOR PSG
Confirmation of that change.
Off
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls against1
On
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
33'
ANOTHER CARD
This time just a yellow, for Nantes Pallois.
He takes out Sarabia from behind.
Yellow card
Nicolas Pallois
FC Nantes
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
29'
PAUSE IN PLAY AS VITINHA RECEIVES TREATMENT
There's been a bit of a delay as Vitinha hurt himself in that red card challenge, and he eventually walks down the tunnel as he will be coming off.
24'
FABIO SENT OFF
The full-back dives into a challenge with Vitinha with his studs up and leg off the floor, connecting with the midfielders knee.
It wasn't the dirtiest of challenges, but it was dangerous and he has to go.
24
RED CARD!
Fabio is sent packing! That could be that for Nantes already.
Red card
Fábio
FC Nantes
Fouls1
Wide1
Red Cards1
19'
PSG LEAD!
Sarabia wins the ball in the middle of the park and quickly offloads it to Verratti who plays it into the path of Messi, as the Argentine drives forward before playing it wide to an overlapping Mbappe, who curls an inch-perfect effort into the top right corner.
18'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! NANTES 0-1 PSG (MBAPPE)
That is sensational! A devastating counter-attack results in a PSG opener!
15'
MARQUINHOS SHOT JUST WIDE!
PSG have a corner and a loose ball drops to the defender just wide of the six-yard box, but his first-time shot flashes across goal as the Nantes faithful hold their breath!
Remains 0-0 - this game is livening up!
14'
ANOTHER GOOD EFFORT FROM THE HOSTS!
Appiah delivers a great ball into the six-yard box for Fabio to run onto, but he stabs the ball over the bar from close range.
Nantes having a go!
10'
NANTES COME CLOSE!
Mohamed does well to put pressure on Marquinhos, and wins the ball before laying it back for Moutoussamy, whose effort is inches over the bar.
9'
PAUSE IN PLAY - FANS THROWING LIGHTERS ON THE PITCH
The referee is not happy as Messi appraoches the corner flag to take the corner, and fan's throw lighters at the forward.
7'
MESSI SHOOTS FROM RANGE, DEFLECTED FOR A CORNER
He finds some space around 30 yards from goal and is closed down as he pulls the trigger, with his shot ballooning over off the foot of Moutoussamy.
5'
PSG IN CONTROL
They've dominated the opening five minutes here, but are yet to break the hosts down.