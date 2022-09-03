Nantes v PSG LIVE - Lionel Messi starts as Paris Saint Germain look to go top of Ligue 1 with a win at Nantes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade de la Beaujoire / 03.09.2022
Live
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Half-time
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 03/09/2022 at 19:53 GMT
    End of 1st Half
    45'+5
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME
    That's the first 45 minutes wrapped up, PSG lead Nantes 1-0.
    45'+4
    MBAPPE OVERHEAD KICK...BOUNCES OVER
    It was a decent effort as Sarabia tried to help it on, but it is hit straight into the ground and bounces over the bar.
    45'+3
    Live comment icon
    A YELLOW FOR PSG THIS TIME
    45'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    Four minutes of added time to be played at the end of the first half.
    44'
    MESSI DENIED!
    That was almost a typical Messi finish! The ball is glued to his feet inside the box as he shifts from left to right in search of an opening, but his shot is blocked.
    39'
    PSG CHANCE, LAZY FROM BERNAT
    That's wasted. Bernat has a great chance to find Mbappe with a cross in the middle, but the delivery is lazy and Lafont recovers well.
    37'
    KIMPEMBE CONCEDES SLOPPY FOUL
    Blas does really well to keep the ball under control deep into PSG's attacking third as Kimpembe pressures him, and the Nantes player eventually draws the foul.
    33'
    Live comment icon
    SANCHES COMES ON FOR PSG
    Confirmation of that change.
    Vitinha
    Off
    Vitinha
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Fouls against1
    Renato Sanches
    On
    Renato Sanches
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    33'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER CARD
    This time just a yellow, for Nantes Pallois.
    He takes out Sarabia from behind.
    Nicolas Pallois
    Yellow card
    Nicolas Pallois
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    29'
    PAUSE IN PLAY AS VITINHA RECEIVES TREATMENT
    There's been a bit of a delay as Vitinha hurt himself in that red card challenge, and he eventually walks down the tunnel as he will be coming off.
    24'
    FABIO SENT OFF
    The full-back dives into a challenge with Vitinha with his studs up and leg off the floor, connecting with the midfielders knee.
    It wasn't the dirtiest of challenges, but it was dangerous and he has to go.
    24
    Live comment icon
    RED CARD!
    Fabio is sent packing! That could be that for Nantes already.
    Fábio
    Red card
    Fábio
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Red Cards1
    19'
    PSG LEAD!
    Sarabia wins the ball in the middle of the park and quickly offloads it to Verratti who plays it into the path of Messi, as the Argentine drives forward before playing it wide to an overlapping Mbappe, who curls an inch-perfect effort into the top right corner.
    18'
    Live comment icon
    Kylian Mbappé
    Goal
    Kylian Mbappé
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! NANTES 0-1 PSG (MBAPPE)
    That is sensational! A devastating counter-attack results in a PSG opener!
    15'
    MARQUINHOS SHOT JUST WIDE!
    PSG have a corner and a loose ball drops to the defender just wide of the six-yard box, but his first-time shot flashes across goal as the Nantes faithful hold their breath!
    Remains 0-0 - this game is livening up!
    14'
    ANOTHER GOOD EFFORT FROM THE HOSTS!
    Appiah delivers a great ball into the six-yard box for Fabio to run onto, but he stabs the ball over the bar from close range.
    Nantes having a go!
    10'
    NANTES COME CLOSE!
    Mohamed does well to put pressure on Marquinhos, and wins the ball before laying it back for Moutoussamy, whose effort is inches over the bar.
    9'
    PAUSE IN PLAY - FANS THROWING LIGHTERS ON THE PITCH
    The referee is not happy as Messi appraoches the corner flag to take the corner, and fan's throw lighters at the forward.
    7'
    MESSI SHOOTS FROM RANGE, DEFLECTED FOR A CORNER
    He finds some space around 30 yards from goal and is closed down as he pulls the trigger, with his shot ballooning over off the foot of Moutoussamy.
    5'
    PSG IN CONTROL
    They've dominated the opening five minutes here, but are yet to break the hosts down.